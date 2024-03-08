Julian King Debuts Highly Anticipated Single "Hoodie" And Set To Perform At Roots Picnic



Stay in touch with him on Instagram, X, and YouTube @itsjulianking and TikTok @itsjuliankingg. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 615 JJ Entertainment is excited to announce the release of Julian King's newest single ahead of his performance at the Roots Picnic.In "Hoodie," King explores the universal theme of moving on from a relationship that just didn't work out. This new track blends King's signature smooth vocals with an infectious hook that creates an unforgettable listening experience. About the song, King says, "I knew it was over. I wanted my hoodie back, and I wanted to move on." Inspired by Andre 3000 and Blu Cantrell, King co-wrote "Hoodie" with Terrell Roper, and produced the song with Grammy award-winning producer DJ Camper. "Hoodie" promises fans poignant lyrics, a personal touch, and a universal experience. This new single is a testament to knowing your worth and not settling - a story that isn't often heard in the LGBTQ+ community. King does this in a mainstream, universally relatable way, showcasing his ability to tell stories that resonate deeply with listeners from all walks of life. Stream "Hoodie" on all platforms on March 15, 2024.In addition to the release of "Hoodie," King is also gearing up for an electrifying performance at the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia on June 1 and 2, 2024. As the only independent artist in the lineup, King promises to deliver a show-stopping performance that will leave audiences spellbound. This performance is of special significance to King, as Philadelphia is his hometown. With his dynamic stage presence and soul-stirring vocals, King is set to make a lasting impression on festivalgoers.Julian King is an Emmy-nominated, Philadelphia-based R&B singer-songwriter, pianist, and dancer. He finished in the Top 32 on NBC's The Voice and was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Daytime Special category for All Boys Aren't Blue's theme song. In 2023, he was a runner-up in Billboard and Samsung's NXT 2.0, with his grand finale performance video garnering over 1.3 million YouTube views. King is a Black, Japanese, and queer man, which inspires his music and love for his communities. He has simultaneously established himself as a rising star in the music industry and leveraged skills like audio engineering and musical production. King has opened for Mary J. Blige, reached over 2 million total streams, sung background vocals for John Legend and Monica, and performed at multiple LGBTQ+ Pride Festivals in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pittsburgh. With more content and performances expected in 2024, Julian King is set to leave a lasting impression on the music industry.Julian King is signed as an artist to 615 JJ Entertainment, an independent label supported by Sony Orchard.Find out more about Julian King at 615jjentertainment.com/julianking.Stay in touch with him on Instagram, X, and YouTube @itsjulianking and TikTok @itsjuliankingg.



