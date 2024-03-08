American Hellenic Institute's Golden Jubilee Celebration: Acclaimed Tenor Mario Frangoulis To Headline Concert At Washington, DC's Historic Warner Theatre









In 2023, Frangoulis debuted as Pollione in 'Norma' alongside Joyce El Khouri, commemorating



As the Global Ambassador for the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans since 2005,







There's no mistaking that when



Watch a captivating short video clip featuring highlights from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) will celebrate its Golden Jubilee with a concert by the internationally acclaimed classical crossover tenor Mario Frangoulis at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C., April 12, 2024, at 8 PM. Mario Frangoulis, born in Africa and raised in Greece, celebrates a milestone year in 2023, marking his 35th anniversary on stage. Discovered by Sir Cameron Mackintosh in 1988 and signing with Sony Classical New York, Frangoulis soared to international acclaim vying for the top 3 positions with Andrea Bocelli on the Billboard charts for 52 weeks. He continues to captivate audiences with 22 albums and 7.5 million in sales, showcasing his mastery in classical crossover music to popular musical theater and other genres in five languages. Having graced prestigious stages worldwide including Carnegie Hall, Royal Albert Hall, Dallas Opera, Orchestra Hall Chicago, La Scala to numerous collaborations, including Sarah Brightman, Placido Domingo, Justin Hayward, and Smokey Robinson.In 2023, Frangoulis debuted as Pollione in 'Norma' alongside Joyce El Khouri, commemorating Maria Callas's 100th anniversary while celebrating his 35th stage anniversary with a remarkable concert at the Herod Atticus Odeon, beneath the Acropolis. Now returning to Washington, Frangoulis promises an enchanting performance, featuring favorite songs from some of the greatest composers.As the Global Ambassador for the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans since 2005, Mario Frangoulis advocates for scholarships to support young people facing adversity in pursuing higher education. Frangoulis's commitment to humanitarian causes extends to organizations such as Unesco's Youth in Greece, WCCCI, Unicef's "Fostering a Child," and cancer awareness programs. Mario Frangoulis' Concert will feature an enchanting collaboration with up-and-coming soprano Theresa Carlomagno, known for her timeless vocal artistry and notable portrayals, including Adele in Die Fledermaus and Adina in Donizetti's L'Elisir D'Amore, and the Warner Theatre Studio Orchestra conducted by Maestro Stathis Soulis.There's no mistaking that when Mario Frangoulis takes the stage, his rich resonant voice and personality take over. Be prepared to be swept on a musical journey unlike any other.Watch a captivating short video clip featuring highlights from Mario Frangoulis's mesmerizing previous performances, showcasing his extraordinary talent and the enchanting moments. Secure your tickets now for an enchanting evening filled with extraordinary music at ticketmaster.com.



