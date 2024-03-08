Gloria Gaynor Biopic Confirmed By Lifetime For 2025





The other films produced for Lifetime under the New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and music legend Gloria Gaynor is set to have her extraordinary journey brought to life in a new Lifetime biopic which marks the network's third film project with celebrated journalist Robin Roberts under her Robin Roberts Presents banner. Executive produced by Roberts via her Rock'n Robin Productions, the movie is a fully authorized biopic that will span Gaynor's over 50 years in the music industry and offers an intimate portrayal of her triumphs both on and off the stage. The Gloria Gaynor biopic is set to air in 2025 as part of Lifetime's upcoming "Voices of a Lifetime" slate."Appreciate an opportunity to again join forces with my friends at Lifetime. Grateful to the incomparable Gloria Gaynor for allowing us to share her remarkable story like never before. She truly is one of the powerful voices of a lifetime," said Robin Roberts.The biopic will chronicle Gaynor's rise to fame, from her humble beginnings to becoming one of the most iconic voices in music history. Dubbed America's "Queen of Disco," the movie will feature many of the songs that catapulted Gaynor to the top of the charts, including her legendary hit "I Will Survive," which became a cultural phenomenon and a powerful anthem of empowerment for millions worldwide. The biopic will also delve into the deeply personal challenges Gaynor faced, including overcoming her long and tumultuous marriage to a controlling husband.The yet to be titled biopic will be produced by Rock'n Robin Productions. Executive producers are Robin Roberts and Linda Berman.The other films produced for Lifetime under the Robin Roberts Presents banner include Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story starring Niecy Nash and Mahalia, starring Danielle Brooks. Mahalia went on to receive numerous award accolades including an Emmy nomination, Critics Choice nominations for the movie and Brooks, NAACP award recognition for the film, Brooks and director Kenny Leon of which he won, a PGA nomination and many others.



