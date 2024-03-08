Luis Fonsi's Debut Children's Book, "Unfrogettable Friends," Takes Kids On A Musical Adventure!





"UnFROGettable Friends" takes young readers on a delightful journey through the magical world of Blue, a lovable bear in a bow tie with a penchant for stumbling and bumbling, especially when dancing in front of others. However, everything changes when he encounters a musical coqui (the name for several species of tiny frogs native to Puerto Rico) who introduces him to the captivating rhythm of El Yunque, the only tropical rainforest in the United States, located in Fonsi's native island.



Fonsi, who has always been passionate about children's education and his Puerto Rican heritage, saw this book as an opportunity to combine his passions. "Thanks to music, I've been fortunate to travel around the world. My love and appreciation for learning about different cultures have inspired me to continue creating in different ways. Being a father of two, I enjoy sharing my roots and adventures with them, which pushed me to write my first book ever. I think it's a beautiful way to continue sharing with my kids and a wider audience how beautiful our culture is, the importance of friendship, self-confidence, and the beauty of nature," said Fonsi.



Barry Waldo, who has a strong pedigree in children's entertainment and expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Fonsi's creativity and passion are truly inspiring.



Illustrator Marcin Piwowarski shared his excitement about bringing the characters to life: "I found Blue deep inside my heart. And I let him out! This book teaches tolerance, the courage to be yourself, and to dream. It is amazing to be part of this book's creation!"



"UnFROGettable Friends" is available for purchase today, March 7th, 2024, just in time for the Easter gift-giving season. The book is available in both English and Spanish ("Amigos ExtraordiRANArios"), and it is the inaugural travel installment of the captivating Bear in a Bow Tie series.







His undeniable and unique talent and an extensive list of # 1 radio hits have made him one of music's most influential and successful artists, allowing him to break barriers, cross borders, and seduce millions worldwide. While getting ready to release his new studio album" El Viaje" (2024), Fonsi continues to perform concerts around the world in front of thousands of people, most recently in February 2024 in Spain's Madrid and Tenerife where the crowd reached 420,000 people combined. The concerts kicked off his new tour, commemorating the 25th anniversary of his artistic career. He has been awarded multiple gold, platinum, and diamond records as well as some of the most prestigious awards, including four GRAMMY nominations, five Latin GRAMMY®, 12 Latin Billboard Awards, five Billboard Awards, 17 Premios Juventud, two American



For the last 16 years, Fonsi has been St. Jude's campaign "Thanks and Giving" spokesperson for the Hispanic community. Also, since Hurricane Maria, the international star has worked intensely to help people on the island, donating medicine and basic needs products and other projects that continue to support the community and its people through the



Barry is an Arkansas native, lives in Los Angeles and London, UK, and travels the world with his spouse, the Production Designer for Outlander (Sony, Starz) and Neil Gaiman's The Sandman (Warner Brothers, Netflix).



