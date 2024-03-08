



Throughout 2024, Rolling Loud commemorates "10 Years Of Rolling Loud," celebrating the festival's rise from humble origins to world dominance. Since the first Miami festival, Rolling Loud has evolved into a major force in hip-hop, providing a massive stage for rap's biggest names, giving early exposure to future superstars, including New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed streetwear brand That's A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup (ALOCS) today announced its dynamic partnership with Rolling Loud to bring to life an immersive carnival and multiple shopping experiences on the festival grounds of Rolling Loud California 2024. The ALOCS carnival will be one of the most notable on-site activations at the festival, featuring a swing ride, classic arcade games, and more, plus the brand will have two stores offering limited-edition merchandise that is exclusively available at these locations, not the festival's general merch store. These activations will run throughout the festival weekend, March 14th-17th at Hollywood Park, on the grounds of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.Rolling Loud California 2024 is headlined by ¥$ (Ye + Ty Dolla $ign), Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Future X Metro Boomin, who lead a lineup packed with many of the most notable names in modern rap music. Find more information at https://www.rollingloudca.com/ and follow Rolling Loud on Instagram for in-the-moment updates.Still need Rolling Loud California passes? General Admission and VIP passes are now available exclusively at the streetwear brand's retail stores on Melrose Ave and in Downtown Los Angeles. For a chance to win a pair of FREE passes, the brand is also initiating a Social Media Video Contest for dedicated fans of ALOCS and Rolling Loud. For additional information, please visit www.coughsyrup.shop."Awful Lot of Cough Syrup is an iconic brand in Los Angeles, and we are excited to elevate our relationship with Desto Dubb and the brand for this festival," says Rolling Loud co-Founder and co-CEO Tariq Cherif. "The ALOCS carnival will be one of the on-site highlights at Rolling Loud California this year-don't miss out."Founded by celebrity fashion designer and stylist Desto Dubb, 'That's A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup" is one of the most iconic streetwear brands on the West Coast, and a fixture in Los Angeles's thriving hip-hop community. ALOCS and Rolling Loud first collaborated during Rolling Loud California 2023, creating one of the best-attended activations and some of the most sought-after merch at the festival.From selling hoodies out of a van to running two successful retail stores across Southern California, Desto Dubb is a living inspiration, creating a new canvas for expressive fashion and urban culture. ALOCS has collaborated on limited edition collections with artists like French Montana, Lil Baby, Wiz Khalifa, Coi Leray, Quavo, Offset, Lil Meech, and many others.From being raised in Watts, CA, selling clothes out of his van in a parking lot, to running successful retail stores across the city, Desto Dubb is a serial entrepreneur and the founder of the widely-known streetwear brand That's A Awful Lot Of Cough Syrup.The long lines at the Melrose Ave store and limited-edition drops have made his clothing brand a favorite among Hip Hop enthusiasts across the globe. The former rapper's rolodex of merch collabs includes French Montana, Young Thug, Quavo, Coi Leray, the late Drakeo The Ruler, No Jumper, and brands such as West Coast Customs, Cookies, and more.Founded by 7-time Billboard Hip-Hop Power Players Matt Zingler & Tariq Cherif as a one-day Miami show, Rolling Loud has grown into a global festival phenomenon, putting on shows on both coasts and in multiple countries across four continents. Rolling Loud is the premier festival brand in hip-hop, known for its expert curation of wide-ranging lineups that reflect the state of the genre. In 2023, Rolling Loud expanded its empire even further, hosting a series of star-studded festivals in all corners of the globe, including debuts in Thailand and Germany, plus its flagship affair, Rolling Loud Miami, which offered its most diverse and wide-ranging lineup to date.Throughout 2024, Rolling Loud commemorates "10 Years Of Rolling Loud," celebrating the festival's rise from humble origins to world dominance. Since the first Miami festival, Rolling Loud has evolved into a major force in hip-hop, providing a massive stage for rap's biggest names, giving early exposure to future superstars, including Travis Scott, Juice WRLD, and Ice Spice, and inspiring some of the most memorable moments in the genre's recent history. Now, Rolling Loud is hip-hop's biggest stage, with star-studded festivals on four continents and more milestones to come.



