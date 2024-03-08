Angelica Garcia Explores Intersecting American-Latinx Identity With New "Juanita (Brooklyn Version)" Video Out Now





ANGÉLICA GARCIA AT SXSW

Tuesday, March 12 - SXSW - Austin, TX

4:00pm - Covert Curiosity Presents at Far Out Lounge

7:30pm - ATC showcase / British



Wednesday, March 13 - SXSW - Austin, TX

8:00am - KUTX radio session at Scholz Garden

4:00pm - KEXP El Sonido radio performance at Austin Convention Center



Thursday, March 14 - SXSW - Austin, TX

2:00pm - Collide Rainey Revival at Lustre Pearl

10:00pm - KUTX private party at San Jose Courtyard



Friday, March 15 - SXSW - Austin, TX

3:00pm - Stereogum / Partisan Unofficial Party at Cheer Up Charlie's

12:15am - School Night x KCRW showcase at Swan Dive



ANGÉLICA GARCIA TOUR DATES

Thursday, May 16 - The Great Escape - Brighton, UK

Saturday, May 18 - London

May 23 - 26 - Festival Druga Godba - Ljubljana, SI

Monday, May 27 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, ES

Saturday, June 1 - Maifield Derby - Mannheim, DE

Sunday, June 2 - Immergut Festival - Neustrelitz, DE

Monday, June 3 - Botanique, Witloff Bar - Brussels, BE

Tuesday, June 4 - Aucard De Tours Festival - Tours, FR

Wednesday, June 5 - Le Pop Up - Paris, FR

June 6 - 8 - Northside Festival - Aarhus, DK

Monday, June 10 - The Louisiana - Bristol, UK

Tuesday, June 11 - The Castle Hotel - Manchester, UK

Wednesday, June 12 - The Lower Third - London, UK

Friday, July 26 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Los Angeles' experimental pop auteur Angélica Garcia today releases a fresh Brooklyn-inspired video for the cumbia-steeped, avant-pop single "Juanita." Out now on Partisan Records, the New York Times says of "Juanita" that Angélica sings "with a voice that leaps and keens like Kate Bush…with echoes multiplying behind her… that surges beyond the physical to the metaphysical…" Elsewhere, Remezcla wrote that "Juanita "...harbors the mixed chaos surrounding the discovery and breaking of generational trauma, while her alluring voice gently guides listeners through the ongoing and never-ending process."Additional praise for "Juanita" has already come from Pitchfork; who included the track on their Selects roundup, Rolling Stone, Wonderland and NPR who said the song "summons spirits."The track has its roots in 2020, as Angélica was sitting before an altar that she constructed in her bedroom, a culmination of her new inquiry into ancestral veneration: looking into the past to inform the present with familial knowledge. Watch the new "Juanita (Brooklyn Version)" video directed by filmmaker and musician Pepi Ginsberg and filmed in Brooklyn here: https://youtu.be/yKaa4z4rfawAnd revisit the official video for "Juanita" directed by Sonia Malfa, an award-winning documentary filmmaker from Puerto Rico, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rBl4ge4dnlsThe dual releases of "Juanita" are just the latest signifiers that Angélica is primed for an exciting 2024. This week she also announced two headline tour dates for Paris and Brussels this June ahead of her new live show debut supporting Estevie this Sunday, March 10th in San Antonio and a play at The Great Escape Festival in May.Angélica will then take this new live show configuration to SXSW in Austin, Texas next week where she'll perform for Stereogum, School Night, KCRW, KUTX, KEXP and more. See her full SXSW schedule and more plays across the UK this summer below.Produced by Chicano Batman's Carlos Arévalo, "Juanita," and Angélica's Partisan Records debut, "Y Grito" and "El Que," marked her first music sung entirely in Spanish, her native language, the one in which she learned to sing rancheras with her family as a child. It's clear now Angélica has discovered and tapped into a fresh pop perspective, creating music that is searing and borderless, free of cultural confinement and challenging the notion that singing in English is a prerequisite for creating American music.Now living in Los Angeles, Angélica was raised by her Mexican and El Salvadoran family in El Monte, California; east of LA where she lived for most of her life.Stay tuned for much more to come from Angélica Garcia later this year.ANGÉLICA GARCIA AT SXSWTuesday, March 12 - SXSW - Austin, TX4:00pm - Covert Curiosity Presents at Far Out Lounge7:30pm - ATC showcase / British Music Embassy at Downright AustinWednesday, March 13 - SXSW - Austin, TX8:00am - KUTX radio session at Scholz Garden4:00pm - KEXP El Sonido radio performance at Austin Convention CenterThursday, March 14 - SXSW - Austin, TX2:00pm - Collide Rainey Revival at Lustre Pearl10:00pm - KUTX private party at San Jose CourtyardFriday, March 15 - SXSW - Austin, TX3:00pm - Stereogum / Partisan Unofficial Party at Cheer Up Charlie's12:15am - School Night x KCRW showcase at Swan DiveANGÉLICA GARCIA TOUR DATESThursday, May 16 - The Great Escape - Brighton, UKSaturday, May 18 - London Calling Festival - Amsterdam, NLMay 23 - 26 - Festival Druga Godba - Ljubljana, SIMonday, May 27 - Primavera Festival - Barcelona, ESSaturday, June 1 - Maifield Derby - Mannheim, DESunday, June 2 - Immergut Festival - Neustrelitz, DEMonday, June 3 - Botanique, Witloff Bar - Brussels, BETuesday, June 4 - Aucard De Tours Festival - Tours, FRWednesday, June 5 - Le Pop Up - Paris, FRJune 6 - 8 - Northside Festival - Aarhus, DKMonday, June 10 - The Louisiana - Bristol, UKTuesday, June 11 - The Castle Hotel - Manchester, UKWednesday, June 12 - The Lower Third - London, UKFriday, July 26 - Latitude Festival - Suffolk, UK



