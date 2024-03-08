Iconic R&B Supergroup New Edition To Be Inducted Into NAACP Image Awards Hall Of Fame





One of the most iconic annual celebrations of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Τhe NAACP and BET announced GRAMMY(R) -nominated singing group New Edition will be inducted into the acclaimed NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame during the "55th NAACP Image Awards." The Hall of Fame Award is bestowed on pioneers in their respective fields and whose influence will shape the profession for generations to come. Previous inductees include Eddie Murphy, Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, Spike Lee, Carlos Santana, Little Richard, Sidney Poitier, Earth Wind and Fire and Aretha Franklin. GRAMMY(R) award-winning musician, critically acclaimed Emmy(R) and Golden Globe(R)-winning and Academy Award(R)-nominated actor and producer Queen Latifah (series star/executive producer of The Equalizer, CBS) will return to host the prestigious "55th NAACP Image Awards" airing LIVE on Saturday, March 16, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and the CBS Television Network.It was also announced that legendary R&B singer and songwriter MAZE frontman Frankie Beverly will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the NAACP Image Awards Dinner, which will be held on Thursday, March 14 in Los Angeles. The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to civil and human rights in addition to their contributions in the entertainment industry."It is our distinct honor to celebrate New Edition and Frankie Beverly-musical icons who have been instrumental in shaping our cultural landscape with their remarkable talent and enduring influence," said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. "We recognize the power of their artistry in showcasing the enduring power of Black excellence in the arts.""New Edition and Frankie Beverly's influence have laid the foundation for modern R&B, shaping the genre's sonic landscape and resonance in numerous ways. From the acclaimed The New Edition Story on BET to our commemoration of Frankie Beverly at BET Awards 2012, we are thrilled to celebrate these musical luminaries, whose melodies are intricately woven into the very fabric of our culture," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET.As one of the most successful male singing groups in R&B, New Edition has entertained audiences for more than 40 years. The group has a cumulative 30 million records sold worldwide. The group has also separately launched the breakout careers of many of the members, including Bobby Brown, Ralph Tresvant, and Bell Biv DeVoe. In 2017, the group added an Executive Producer credit to its resumé when they released the ground-breaking, acclaimed biopic The New Edition Story. Premiering on BET, the 3-night mini-series was viewed by a record 29 million unique viewers. New Edition's "The Culture Tour" was named the #1 R&B concert of 2022. Most recently they have embarked a much-anticipated residency at the Wynn Las Vegas.Trailblazing artist and prolific songwriter and vocalist Frankie Beverly has left an indelible mark on the world of music over his illustrious career spanning several decades. From his early days with Maze to his solo endeavors, Beverly's distinctive voice and timeless compositions have garnered widespread acclaim, earning him a special place in the hearts of fans across the globe. Known for timeless hits such as "Golden Time of Day," "Joy and Pain," and the unofficial theme song for the summer that remains synonymous with Black culture, "Before I Let Go," Frankie Beverly's influence extends beyond the stage and has made lasting contributions to the cultural landscape.The "55th NAACP Image Awards" is proudly presented by this year's incredible partners and sponsors, including Wells Fargo, Google, Bank of America, Gushers, FedEx, Airbnb, Amazon, Diageo, Denny's, Alaska Airlines, and American Airlines.Globally recognized as one of the most distinguished multicultural award shows, the "55th NAACP Image Awards" will continue its tradition of excellence, uplifting values that inspire equality, justice, and progressive change, and highlighting artists committed to these values.The "55th NAACP Image Awards" will premiere LIVE on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET and CBS. NAACP will also recognize winners in non-televised Image Awards categories from March 11-13 on www.naacpimageawards.net, during the Awards Dinner on March 14 and Fashion Show on March 15. For information and updates, please follow NAACP Image Awards on Instagram @NAACPImageAwards.One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years' attendees and winners include Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.



