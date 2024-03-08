Ariana Grande Drops New Album 'Eternal Sunshine' Ahead Of Wicked





Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Listen to Ariana Grande's first new album in four years. Her long-awaited seventh album comes after the " God Is A Woman " singer took a break from music to focus on auditioning and filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation, which she recently wrapped filming. Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film here.Once the SAG-AFTRA strike put production on the film on pause, Grande returned to the recording studio to quickly create the new album. The album came out at a rapid pace, which surprised even Grande. The album is also the first time audiences will hear Grande singing after she completely "deconstructed" her voice to prepare to play Glinda."I changed and healed a lot through taking space from [music]. I think I learned so much from Glinda and through Glinda. I kind of healed a lot of parts of myself alongside and through her and it actually helped me heal a lot of my own personal, weird stuff I had with my relationship to music." Ariana Grande's new album, "Eternal Sunshine," will be available on all digital streaming platforms on Friday, March 8 at midnight ET. This means that it will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and more. It will also be available to purchase on iTunes and her website.It will also be available on vinyl, CD, and cassette. There are several different variants available on the website. Check them out here.Is Ariana Grande's new album about Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind?Yes, Ariana Grande's new album is inspired by the 2004 Jim Carey film Eternal Sunshine of a Spotless Mind.While speaking with Zane Lowe, Grande revealed that the new concept album is linked to the film."I think that the movie is so beloved because so many people can relate to knowing that something isn't right but loving so much and wanting to stay and figure it out. And that cycle can happen," she shares. "It kind of fell into place that little tidbits of these songs had that theme."Will Ariana Grande go on tour for her new album?While she misses performing onstage, Ariana Grande is not sure if she will go back on tour for her new album, "eternal sunshine."After five years off the road, Grande said she is not sure if she can commit to a full concert tour. However, fans might be able to expect a scaled-down set of shows."It would obviously be shorter, if it were anything. It would be like a littler something but I definitely do have the itch. I miss my fans. I miss being onstage. But also, I'm not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited because I don't want to disappoint."In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed " Thank U, Next " in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga. Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



