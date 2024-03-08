Kings Of Leon Sign Publishing Deal With Reservoir





Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer Rell Lafargue added, "Expanding our catalog with new music from New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Reservoir Media, an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with 4-time Grammy Award-winning, multi-Platinum rock band Kings of Leon. The deal includes the band's upcoming album Can We Please Have Fun.Since their debut in 2003, Kings of Leon (Caleb (guitar/vocals), Nathan (drums), Jared (bass) and Matthew Followill (guitar)) have released eight albums (Youth & Young Manhood (2003), Aha Shake Heartbreak (2004), Because of the Times (2007), Only by the Night (2008), Come Around Sundown (2010), Mechanical Bull (2013), WALLS (2016), and When You See Yourself (2021)), collectively selling over 20 million albums and nearly 40 million singles worldwide.The multi-Platinum-selling band has had five singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, all seven of their studio albums on Billboard's Top 200 list, and two singles that reached #1 on Modern Rock radio. With the release of WALLS, the band garnered their first-ever #1 album debut on the Billboard Top 200. In addition, they have earned eight Grammy Nominations, three Grammy Award wins, three NME Awards, two Brit Awards, and one Juno Award.They have toured all over the world, playing at top venues and headlining major festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Glastonbury. The band will release their highly anticipated ninth full-length studio album, Can We Please Have Fun, on May 10 via Capitol Records.In February, Kings of Leon released the hard-charging lead single, "Mustang," accompanied by a high-flying music video that sets the pace for the album. Kings of Leon also announced their 2024 World Tour. Produced by Live Nation in North America, the tour will hit 26 cities across the U.S. and Canada, starting August 14. Kings of Leon will also tour internationally with a headline set at BST Hyde Park in London on Sunday, June 30.Reservoir Executive Vice President of Creative John Ozier commented, "It is an honor to bring my fellow Nashvillians Caleb, Nathan, Jared, and Matthew to Reservoir. As incredible musicians and forward thinkers, Kings of Leon have cemented themselves as one of this generation's greatest rock groups, and we're excited to support the next chapter of their legacy: Can We Please Have Fun."Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer Rell Lafargue added, "Expanding our catalog with new music from Kings of Leon is a golden opportunity for Reservoir to work alongside one of the greatest rock bands of recent times. We look forward to working with the band through the rollout of Can We Please Have Fun and as they embark on their international tour to bring this excellent rock record to their fanbase worldwide."



