The 96th Oscars 2024: The Full List Of Winners





The ceremony was prosperous for the two most-nominated films but less so for "Killers of the Flower Moon," which won zero awards, and "Barbie," which was a box office behemoth but only scored a win in the best original song category.



Oppenheimer was named best picture at the 2024 Oscars, which were were handed out Sunday. The film took a total of seven awards during the night:

In a surprise, Emma Stone won best actress for Poor Things, which also snapped up three crafts wins, for best costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling. She beat out perceived frontrunner Lily Gladstone, who has scooped up numerous awards for her role in

Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for The Holdovers.

Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki's The Boy and the Heron was named best animated feature, while Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest won the Oscar for best international feature. 20 Days in Mariupol won the award for best documentary.



The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show was televised live on ABC, with an earlier-than-usual start time this year, and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel returned for his fourth stint as host.



A full list of 2024 Oscar winners follows :

Best Picture: Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers)

Best Directing: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress in a Leading Role: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role: Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay): American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay): Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari)

Best Animated Feature: The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki)

Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath)

Best International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)

Best Animated Short Film: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker)

Best Live-Action Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales)

Best Documentary Short Film: The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)

Best Costume: Poor Things (Holly Waddington)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston)

Best Original Song: "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell)

Best Original Score: Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)

Best Production Design: Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek)

Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame)

Best Sound: The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn)

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima) LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) The 96th Academy Awards aired Sunday night on ABC. Heading into the night, historical drama "Oppenheimer" led with 13 nominations, with "Poor Things" and Martin Scorsese drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" following with 11 and 10 nominations, respectively.The ceremony was prosperous for the two most-nominated films but less so for "Killers of the Flower Moon," which won zero awards, and "Barbie," which was a box office behemoth but only scored a win in the best original song category.Oppenheimer was named best picture at the 2024 Oscars, which were were handed out Sunday. The film took a total of seven awards during the night: Christopher Nolan won best director, Cillian Murphy won best actor and Robert Downey Jr. won best supporting actor. The film also won awards for best cinematography, best original score and best film editing.In a surprise, Emma Stone won best actress for Poor Things, which also snapped up three crafts wins, for best costume design, production design, and makeup and hairstyling. She beat out perceived frontrunner Lily Gladstone, who has scooped up numerous awards for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon.Da'Vine Joy Randolph won best supporting actress for The Holdovers.Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki's The Boy and the Heron was named best animated feature, while Jonathan Glazer's The Zone of Interest won the Oscar for best international feature. 20 Days in Mariupol won the award for best documentary. Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell won the Oscar for best original song for " What Was I Made For? " from Barbie.The winners of the 96th annual Academy Awards were unveiled at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show was televised live on ABC, with an earlier-than-usual start time this year, and in more than 200 territories worldwide. Jimmy Kimmel returned for his fourth stint as host.Best Picture:Best Directing:Best Actor in a Leading Role:Best Actress in a Leading Role:Best Actor in a Supporting Role:Best Actress in a Supporting Role:Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay):Best Writing (Original Screenplay):Best Animated Feature:Best Documentary Feature Film:Best International Feature Film:Best Animated Short Film:Best Live-Action Short Film:Best Documentary Short Film:Best Cinematography:Best Costume:Best Makeup and Hairstyling:Best Original Song:Best Original Score:Best Production Design:Best Film Editing:Best Sound:Best Visual Effects:



