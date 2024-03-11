Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 11/03/2024

Ellie Smith To Debut New Single And Video "Everybody Loves Me"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Las Vegas native Ellie Smith is excited to announce the debut of her new single, "Everybody Loves Me," on Friday, March 8, and the accompanying video on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Ellie has established herself as a multifaceted performer, author, philanthropist, pageant winner, and now recording artist.
"This is the first song I've ever written. I do my best work at 30,000 feet, and 'Everybody Loves Me' was born somewhere on the way to Portugal from London. I brought it to my project producer, Frankie Moreno," says Smith. "He's my dream partner in all this. We mix really well, working off of each other's crazy ideas, and he completes my sentences."

"Everybody Loves Me" combines sharp lyrics, powerful standalone vocals, and a sensual, almost haunting melody created with over ten different instruments. The song is a modern rock anthem that makes a statement.

The video features choreography by Dancing With the Stars alumni Lacey Schwimmer and is directed by Cory Miller and Peter Weber (Pilot Pete) from ABC's The Bachelor.

A Las Vegas native, at seventeen, she was the youngest person to win the title of Miss Nevada and went on to compete at the famed Miss America Pageant, where she took home a top talent award for her rendition of Queen's "Somebody to Love."

A second single release in April is planned as the follow-up to "Everybody Loves Me" with a summer release for the album, Play The Villain. Ellis is scheduled to perform at Myron's at The Smith Center in Las Vegas, later this year. For more info, visit www.elliesmith.com, follow on Instagram @elliesmith and TikTok @elliesmithnyc and download the single on Spotify, Amazon Music, and other platforms.

Ellie has established herself as a multifaceted performer, author, philanthropist, pageant winner, and recording artist. Ellie also created a nationally renowned anti-bullying campaign, Bullying: Don't Let It Get to You. She traveled the United States as a motivational speaker and sang the National Anthem for NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL games and events, as well as the American National Anthem and the Canadian National Anthem at the NBA All-Star Rookie game at the Staples Center. In 2013, Ellie became a best-selling co-author of the inspirational book Girls Lead, promoting feminist views and leadership ideals.






