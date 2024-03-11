Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 11/03/2024

Dillon James Unveils "My Shadow," Out Today

Hot Songs Around The World

Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
270 entries in 22 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
208 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
274 entries in 19 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
447 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
384 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
288 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
213 entries in 16 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
264 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
543 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
265 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
566 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
261 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
423 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
269 entries in 17 charts
Dillon James Unveils "My Shadow," Out Today
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California-born country firebrand Dillon James is a rolling stone with his new track, "My Shadow," out today. A shoot-it-straight anthem for a maverick marking his own path, Dillon co-penned the song alongside Marty James, Matthew Joseph Geroux, and Frank Romano, with Paul Sikes as producer.
"This song is a testament to the obstacles that I've faced in my life," said James. "For me, it's about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are."

I'm a broken soul
Nobody really knows me
The long nights move slow
Without my shadow I'd be lonely
I'm a rolling stone
Only God can console me
On this moonlit road
Without my shadow I'd be lonely, lonely

"My Shadow" follows the release of Dillon's debut track, "Walking Man," an autobiographical introduction to a soul-stirring singer-songwriter. More new music is on the way for the rising talent as he opens for Nickelback and Colt Ford on select shows this summer, and takes the stage at high-profile festivals including Carolina Country Music Fest and Barefoot Country Festival. For more information, please visit DillonJames.com.

Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon James was influenced by the city's unique blend of Rock n' Roll and Country music from an early age, picking up a guitar for the first time at the age of 10. Dillon was first drawn to classic rock, though his tastes diversified to the likes of City And Colour, Glen Campbell, Jeff Buckley, George Strait and Bob Dylan by the time he began writing his own music as a teen. Combined with inspiration from the local sounds of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, Dillon developed the country-rock infused vocals and powerful storytelling that would define his distinct sound. After winning several singer-songwriter competitions and a brief stint working as an actor in Los Angeles, Dillon entered a turbulent period of substance abuse and homelessness. During this painful time, he realized that if he could heal himself and achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, he could become a living testament to others as well. Dillon accomplished his goal and moved to Nashville to write and record music, including his debut track "Walking Man," "My Shadow," and more set to be released soon. In his own words, "human connection is the goal, music is just the vessel."






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0085981 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0043740272521973 secs