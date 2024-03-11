Dillon James Unveils "My Shadow," Out Today



"This song is a testament to the obstacles that I've faced in my life," said James. "For me, it's about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are."



I'm a broken soul

Nobody really knows me

The long nights move slow

Without my shadow I'd be lonely

I'm a rolling stone

Only God can console me

On this moonlit road

Without my shadow I'd be lonely, lonely



"My Shadow" follows the release of Dillon's debut track, "Walking Man," an autobiographical introduction to a soul-stirring singer-songwriter. More new music is on the way for the rising talent as he opens for



Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon New York, NY (Top40 Charts) California-born country firebrand Dillon James is a rolling stone with his new track, "My Shadow," out today. A shoot-it-straight anthem for a maverick marking his own path, Dillon co-penned the song alongside Marty James, Matthew Joseph Geroux, and Frank Romano, with Paul Sikes as producer."This song is a testament to the obstacles that I've faced in my life," said James. "For me, it's about keeping the faith and believing in yourself when you feel most alone. If you can do that, you never truly are."I'm a broken soulNobody really knows meThe long nights move slowWithout my shadow I'd be lonelyI'm a rolling stoneOnly God can console meOn this moonlit roadWithout my shadow I'd be lonely, lonely"My Shadow" follows the release of Dillon's debut track, "Walking Man," an autobiographical introduction to a soul-stirring singer-songwriter. More new music is on the way for the rising talent as he opens for Nickelback and Colt Ford on select shows this summer, and takes the stage at high-profile festivals including Carolina Country Music Fest and Barefoot Country Festival. For more information, please visit DillonJames.com.Born and raised in Bakersfield, California, Dillon James was influenced by the city's unique blend of Rock n' Roll and Country music from an early age, picking up a guitar for the first time at the age of 10. Dillon was first drawn to classic rock, though his tastes diversified to the likes of City And Colour, Glen Campbell, Jeff Buckley, George Strait and Bob Dylan by the time he began writing his own music as a teen. Combined with inspiration from the local sounds of Merle Haggard and Buck Owens, Dillon developed the country-rock infused vocals and powerful storytelling that would define his distinct sound. After winning several singer-songwriter competitions and a brief stint working as an actor in Los Angeles, Dillon entered a turbulent period of substance abuse and homelessness. During this painful time, he realized that if he could heal himself and achieve his lifelong dream of becoming a singer-songwriter, he could become a living testament to others as well. Dillon accomplished his goal and moved to Nashville to write and record music, including his debut track "Walking Man," "My Shadow," and more set to be released soon. In his own words, "human connection is the goal, music is just the vessel."



