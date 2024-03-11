D4vd Releases New Single "My House Is Not A Home"



d4vd, born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, 18-year-old superstar d4vd unveils his latest single "My House Is Not A Home.""My House Is Not a Home" is a poignant, alternative ballad of loneliness - a story of leaving home, moving to Los Angeles, and a strained relationship finally falling apart. It showcases his writerly eye for detail, with some of his most personal and vivid lyrics yet, and also his remarkable vocal range; he climbs to the very top of his register, singing in a falsetto that stops the listener in their tracks. The accompanying music video, directed by close collaborator Raheem Powell (@RAHEEMISBLIND), sees d4vd leaving the past behind as he strolls through a worn-in yet empty house, haunted by childhood trinkets & photographs that seemingly once teemed with life and joy.On "My House Is Not A Home," d4vd shares "'My House Is Not A Home' is an introspective track about how I viewed my life after moving to Los Angeles - the themes of falling in love with the wrong person in the wrong place at the wrong time are explored throughout the song, and how I navigate those situations are in the lyrics."Last month, d4vd released his two-pack single "Withering" which included new songs "Leave Her" and "2016." Both tracks saw d4vd lean into his pop-rock sensibilities, and upon release received acclaim from the likes of Hypebeast, BET, UPROXX, and many more. Watch his recent live performance of "Leave Her" HERE (Live From A Warehouse). This past Sunday, d4vd also performed at the 14th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards ceremony as their Spotlight artist.d4vd kicked off 2024 following a monumental year that saw him soar to new heights. His career-defining single " Romantic Homicide " - which resonated with millions worldwide upon release in July 2022 and has since surpassed 1 billion streams across platforms - peaked at #33 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is part of d4vd's debut Petals To Thorns EP which debuted at #1 on Billboard Heatseakers albums (currently spending its 40th week on the chart). He also performed the song on Jimmy Kimmy Live! marking his late night television debut - watch the performance HERE. d4vd also joined SZA on the fall leg of her SOS Tour and performed at some of the hottest festivals including Austin City Limits, Tyler The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival, and more.Just over a year ago, d4vd began making music on the app BandLab after multiple copyright strikes on his popular Fortnite YouTube channel. He has since released two successful EPs (Petals to Thorns & The Lost Petals), sold-out two headlining tours, and performed during the entirety of the Valentino Men's SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan. His efforts were recognized as part of Billboard's 21 under 21 and Variety's Young Hollywood Impact Report lists, and he received a Streamy Award Nomination for " Here With Me " in the "Rolling Stone Sound of the Year" category.This summer, d4vd will bring his electric live set to highly acclaimed festivals including Governor's Ball, Bonnaroo, and Boston Calling, with additional tour dates to follow. Stay tuned for more news on d4vd soon.UPCOMING TOUR DATESFriday, May 24: Boston Music Festival - Boston, MASaturday, June 8: Governors Ball Music Festival - New York, NYSaturday, June 15: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Manchester, TNd4vd, born David Burke, emerged as a visionary artist only one year after he began writing and recording heart-piercing tracks alone in his sister's closet in Houston, Texas. d4vd developed his eclectic taste in rap and indie music from internet wormholes and fan-made Fortnite videos on YouTube, which he also started creating as a homeschooled teenager. As an avid player who has amassed over fifty thousand subscribers on his gaming channel, he noticed that the songs in his game montages were getting copyright strikes, and his mother suggested that he write original music as a solution. This motivated d4vd to start recording his own tracks after discovering an easy-to-use music-making app called BandLab. He's released a smattering of singles touching everything from indie-alternative to pop to R&B, and the 18-year-old scored a breakout hit in the summer of 2022 with the now RIAA Multi-Platinum certified melancholic indie rock song "Romantic Homicide." Recorded entirely on an iPhone, the track reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and led to d4vd signing to Darkroom/Interscope before graduating high school. His slow-building beachy ballad, " Here With Me " followed, breaking into the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023 and now RIAA Platinum Certified. d4vd's debut EP Petals To Thorns established him as a genre-defying newcomer and one of the best new emerging acts, corroborated by his recent Billboard 21 Under 21 and Variety Young Hollywood honors. His intuitive command of lyricism stems from his years of scribbling raps and poems in his journal since childhood and his versatile interests shine in his music, drawing primarily from manga and anime. Following on the heels of his spring headline 'The Root of it All' debut tour, which sold out immediately upon going on sale, and a successful run of sold-out European tour dates, d4vd brought his 'Petals To Thorns' tour to larger stages in the US than ever before. Amid his European run, d4vd put on a show-stopping performance at the Valentino Men's SS24 Fashion Week show in Milan. He recently followed up his debut EP with The Lost Petals EP - a collection of five songs that fit into the world of Petals To Thorns and serve as a continuation of that project before d4vd moves into his next phase of music. d4vd recently joined R&B powerhouse SZA on the second leg of her North American S.O.S. tour.



