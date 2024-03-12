Atlantis Paradise Island Announces Grammy Award-Winning Artist Christina Aguilera To Headline Music Making Waves Concert On July 13, 2024





The concert is an exciting continuation of the popular



"Atlantis Paradise Island is the premier entertainment destination in the Caribbean, offering live performances and unparalleled experiences for travelers and the community. We look forward to welcoming



Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 14th at www.atlantislive.com or by phone at 1-800-ATLANTIS. Early bird prices range from $139 for bronze seating to $349 for diamond seating. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided from Atlantis' hotels to Casuarina Beach, and designated parking near the concert village is free for all guests. A portion of concert earnings will be contributed to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. For more information on Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com.



PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (Top40 Charts) Atlantis Paradise Island, the world's most remarkable destination resort and the Caribbean's leader in producing concerts, festivals and entertainment, announces seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera to perform at the resort's Casuarina Beach on Saturday, July 13th. The chart-topping artist, known for her powerful voice, will delight concertgoers with a setlist of her hit songs and beloved classics such as "Beautiful," "Fighter," "Dirrty," and more. Guests will also have access to a variety of food trucks featuring Bahamian chefs, local cuisine and fresh seafood, interactive activities and pop-up experiences, ensuring a night of unforgettable moments.The concert is an exciting continuation of the popular Music Making Waves series, part of the renowned "Atlantis: LIVE" platform, that kicks off in April with a performance by global icon Janet Jackson. Atlantis consistently offers top-tier entertainment, bringing a global array of excitement to both visitors and residents. Since its inception 25 years ago, Atlantis has hosted a variety of global sensations such as Bruno Mars, Carrie Underwood, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Pit Bull, Ricky Martin, The Jonas Brothers, and Taylor Swift."Atlantis Paradise Island is the premier entertainment destination in the Caribbean, offering live performances and unparalleled experiences for travelers and the community. We look forward to welcoming Christina Aguilera and her fans this July for a memorable concert in paradise," said Audrey Oswell, President and Managing Director of Atlantis Paradise Island.Tickets will go on sale Thursday, March 14th at www.atlantislive.com or by phone at 1-800-ATLANTIS. Early bird prices range from $139 for bronze seating to $349 for diamond seating. Complimentary round-trip shuttle service is provided from Atlantis' hotels to Casuarina Beach, and designated parking near the concert village is free for all guests. A portion of concert earnings will be contributed to the Atlantis Blue Project Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to saving sea species and their extraordinary habitats throughout the Bahamas and surrounding Caribbean seas. For more information on Atlantis Paradise Island, please visit www.atlantisbahamas.com. Christina Aguilera is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards -with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of AGUILERA, her second Spanish-language album. In 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, followed by the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies, in addition to raising awareness for various social conversations around domestic violence and LGBTQ+ equality. Aguilera is currently headlining a new show in Las Vegas at Volatire at The Venetian Resort, and is the Co-Founder of Playground, a sexual wellness lifestyle brand launched in 2022. She continues to be represented by Roc Nation and imPRint. www.christinaaguilera.com



