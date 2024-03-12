|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
|
Bruce Dickinson's "The Mandrake Project" Scores Worldwide Charts Success
Hot Songs Around The World
Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
270 entries in 22 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
208 entries in 9 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
274 entries in 19 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
447 entries in 19 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
384 entries in 23 charts
Water
Tyla
288 entries in 20 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
213 entries in 16 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
264 entries in 22 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
543 entries in 20 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
265 entries in 24 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
566 entries in 28 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
261 entries in 26 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
423 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
269 entries in 17 charts
Most read news of the week
Premiere Recording Of John Adams' Opera 'Girls Of The Golden West,' Featuring LA Phil Conducted By Adams, Due April 26
Buzzed-About UK Band Killerstar Share Video For New Single "You're A Chameleon" - Debut Album Out 3/1
Chicago Rocker Leon Frear Releases Debut 'Wild Rice' Album, A Survivor's Tale Of Life-Altering Experiences & The Aftermath
American Hellenic Institute's Golden Jubilee Celebration: Acclaimed Tenor Mario Frangoulis To Headline Concert At Washington, DC's Historic Warner Theatre