Bruce Dickinson's "The Mandrake Project" Scores Worldwide Charts Success

Bruce Dickinson's "The Mandrake Project" Scores Worldwide Charts Success
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bruce Dickinson's latest solo effort, The Mandrake Project, has not only captivated fans and critics worldwide, but has also achieved remarkable success on the charts across Europe and Latin America, with further major worldwide chart positions to follow this week.

Released via BMG, the album has risen to the top of the charts in Germany and Sweden. In the UK, Dickinson scored a strong #3 position, just behind Liam Gallagher & John Squire at Number One, and narrowly pipped to the #2 spot by Rod Stewart and Jools Holland with a last-minute Mother's Day surge of sales.

Elsewhere the album secured Top 10 positions including #2 in Finland, Switzerland, and Scotland, #5 in Belgium, #6 in the Netherlands, #8 in Ireland Vinyl Chart, and #10 in France.

Miles Hackett, Director Repertoire & Marketing - Rock & Metal, who oversaw the global release campaign said, "It's been a fantastic opportunity to be involved both conceptually and in the campaign with Phantom Management to deliver this global success for Bruce. 19 years on from the release of his last solo album, The Mandrake Project reaffirms him as arguably the greatest, heavy metal vocalist of all time."

Dan Baxter, SVP Catalog Recordings, who oversaw the signing of the album to BMG, said of the album's success: "The overwhelming response to The Mandrake Project campaign is a testament to Bruce Dickinson's creative vision, his enduring talent, and the collaborative effort of our global Catalogue team behind this extraordinary new album. We are very fortunate to represent Bruce's entire solo catalogue and it's immensely gratifying to see his new music resonating so strongly with fans around the world."
Bruce Dickinson commented, "I'm delighted that so many people love the record. It's been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I've visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing The Mandrake Project & songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!"

Commenting on the album's success in Germany, Philipp Neuhaus, Director Catalog Marketing, added: "This is Bruce's first Number One album as a solo artist in Germany and it shows the unwavering support of his fan base. We're very proud to have accompanied him on this remarkable musical journey."

Featuring the singles 'Afterglow of Ragnarok' and 'Rain On The Graves' the ten-track collection has been receiving swathes of critical acclaim, with rave reviews running around the world. As Bruce Dickinson and his band prepare for a massive headlining tour this spring and summer, with over 40 dates in Mexico, Brazil, the UK and Europe, The Mandrake Project continues to captivate audiences and solidify its place as a monumental release in the world of rock music.






