The Black Keys Share "This Is Nowhere" From 'Ohio Players'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Black Keys have debuted the third track off their upcoming album, Ohio Players (out April 5 via Nonesuch/Warner Records): "This Is Nowhere," written by Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, and Beck. The track, available now on all streaming platforms, follows the album single "Beautiful People (Stay High)" and the band's rendition of William Bell's "I Forgot To Be Your Lover."

Ohio Players is an album unlike any of the band's others, featuring collaborations among the band's Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney and various additional friends and colleagues, including Beck, Noel Gallagher, Greg Kurstin, and others.

Next week, The Black Keys head to SXSW where they will be premiering their new documentary This is a Film About The Black Keys on March 11 as well as performing as part of two Easy Eye Sound showcases at Stubb's and Mohawk. In addition, Auerbach and Carney will be partaking in a special keynote during the festival.

Earlier this week, The Black Keys announced their first tour dates in support of Ohio Players. With more dates to follow, the band heads to the UK and Ireland to debut their brand-new live show. Tickets for Manchester and London are on-sale today, and tickets for Cardiff and Dublin are on-sale March 15. Circa Waves is set to support the band on all dates. In addition to the UK shows, just two days after the release of their album, the band will be taking the stage as a headliner at the Men's NCAA Final Four Fan Fest in Phoenix, Arizona, on April 7. Additionally, this summer, they'll be performing for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race in Grant Park.








