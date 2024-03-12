Craig David Announces "7 Days Commitment Tour"; First Live Band Tour Across North America In Nearly Two Decades





As one of the UK's most cherished artists, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary British singer / songwriter Craig David announces his "7 Days Commitment Tour" - his first North American tour with a live band innearly two decades. The tour is produced by Live Nation and named after Craig's iconic chart-topping single "7 Days," and his new single "Commitment," being released next month. The highly anticipated 7-city tour begins in San Francisco on May 6th at the Masonic and will hit Atlanta, New York (Sold Out), Toronto (Sold Out), Chicago, and Philadelphia, before wrapping at Warner Theatre in Washington D.C. on May 16. Fans can also catch Craig and the band performing a special festival set at Lovers & Friends in Las Vegas.With 26 UK Top 40 Singles, ten UK Top 40 Albums, two UK Number 1 Albums, over five billion streams, and multi platinum status in over 20 countries, Craig has solidified his status as a global icon. His impressive accolades include 14 Brit Award nominations, two Grammy nominations, six MOBO awards, three Ivor Novellos for his exceptional songwriting, and most recently, an MBE for his invaluable contributions to the music industry. Throughout his illustrious career, Craig has performed on some of the world's grandest stages, including a landmark show at the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the MOBO Awards, and on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage.This spring, North American audiences will have the opportunity to experience Craig's dynamic live show as he performs his greatest hits from a back catalog that includes "7 Days," "Re-Rewind," and "Fill Me In," as well as his new #1 single on the Capital FM Official Big Top 40 Chart "Abracadabra." " Abracadabra " features singer-songwriter and ex-Love Island star Wes Nelson. The infectious energy of the new collaboration recently took center stage on Love Island All Stars, where Craig and Wes delivered a captivating performance, seamlessly blending their live charisma with the sun-kissed, R&B-infused vibes of Ibiza. In a special throwback moment, Craig treated the Love Islanders to a nostalgic rendition of his garage anthem with Artful Dodger, "Re-Rewind."Alongside his new music, Craig recently released his first book What's Your Vibe?: Tuning into your best life. The memoir takes readers on a journey of connecting, disconnecting and reconnecting, weaving together stories of his life and music - starting with his early days in Southampton working with The Artful Dodger, to his overnight chart-topping success, through to the present day, and everything in between.As one of the UK's most cherished artists, Craig continues to captivate audiences worldwide with his distinctive British sound, forging a path uniquely his own.



