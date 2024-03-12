The Boulet Brothers Announce 'The Boulet Brothers' Dragula' Season 5 US Tour





﻿With North American stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Seattle, and more, the tour follows the runaway success of season 5 of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, which ranked among the most-watched titles of 2023 on AMC+'s horror streaming service Shudder. The tour also follows the Boulets' season 4 world tour, which was praised by Horror Press as "otherworldly", while Gay Times noted "this twisted troupe present quite the macabre drag variety show." Heralded as "one of the foremost queer competitions on television" by Entertainment Weekly, a sixth season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has been ordered by Shudder and is currently in production.



Premiering on Halloween night, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula season 5 raised the show's lofty standards to new heights and featured a brand-new state-of-the-art set, an army of new talented crew members, the most diverse cast in the show's history, and the Boulet Brothers themselves taking over as the series' directors for the first time. For their efforts on S5, last month the Boulet Brothers won the 'Best Make-Up for Daytime' award at the Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards and have been nominated for a prestigious GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Competition Program at the forthcoming 35th annual ceremony.



Speaking about the tour, Dracmorda and Swanthula noted: "We are so thrilled to be presenting this full stop show to the masses across the US! I consider this group of finalists to be among some of the most talented contemporary drag performers working today, and we are thrilled to share thier talents live on stage." - Swanthula Boulet.

"This show will be unlike any drag touring show you have ever experienced. We have a fully energized, explosive theatrical experience planned filled with drag, filth, horror and glamour, and it will leave you on the edge of your seat." - Dracmorda Boulet



The tour announcement continues a hugely successful past two years for the Boulets, who've released the acclaimed The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans spinoff series, embarked on a world tour of live performances, released The Boulet Brothers' Halfway to Halloween TV Special (written and directed by the Boulet Brothers), won "Best Makeup - Daytime TV" at the 2023 and 2024 Makeup and Hair Stylists Awards, were named to the influential OUT100 list, were spotlighted by People Magazine, Entertainment Weekly, Vulture, and Variety, and were profiled in print in The Advocate and Attitude Magazine.



The duo have also been profiled by Fast Company in a massive career-spanning feature that spotlighted how for years Drac & Swan have been "building a queer horror empire" and also were interviewed on Good Morning America about the success of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula.



Hosted and created by "horror's new icons" (Fangoria) the Boulet Brothers, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has become must-see television for horror, drag and reality fans alike. Showcasing some of the finest artists in the world specializing in the franchise's pillars of Drag, Filth, Horror, & Glamour, The Boulet Brothers' Dragula has cultivated a devoted and continually growing fan base.



Full Tour Routing Below:

Wednesday, May 22 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theater

Thursday, May 23 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Saturday, May 25 -

Sunday, May 26 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

Monday, May 27 - Boston, MA - Citizens House Of Blues Boston

Wednesday, May 29 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thursday, May 30 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Friday, May 31 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

Monday, June 3 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues Houston

Wednesday, June 5 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

Friday, June 7 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues Dallas

Monday, June 10 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Tuesday, June 11 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Thursday, June 13 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Friday, June 14 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

Sunday, June 16 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Tuesday, June 18 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre



AMC Networks' Shudder is a premium streaming video service, super-serving members with the best selection in genre entertainment, covering horror, thrillers and the supernatural. Shudder's expanding library of film, TV series, and originals is available on most streaming devices in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. For a 7-day, risk-free trial, visit www.shudder.com.



Fangoria Heavy Metal, to emceeing at high-profile horror conventions, to coverage in Entertainment Weekly, The Onion AV Club, The Advocate, Alternative Press and more, to cultivating a robust and dedicated following via The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, the duo of Dracmorda and Swanthula have and will continue to break boundaries and broaden horizons within both horror and queer communities. The Boulet Brothers appear as key commentators on the recent acclaimed Shudder original series Behind the Monsters and also appeared on the streamer's popular show The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs. Previous seasons of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula can also be seen on Shudder. The Boulet Brothers are represented by CAA and managed by PEG.




