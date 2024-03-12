Sawyer Brown Taps Blake Shelton, Cody Jinks, Mac Mcanally & More For New Album ?'Desperado Troubadours' (Out Now)





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-award winning group Sawyer Brown blazed a trail in country music that inspired new generations of artists. From a GRAMMY nomination to CMA, ACM and CMT awards, 6,000 shows played, 51 charted singles, 24 albums and much more, Sawyer Brown's new record, 'Desperado Troubadours,' reflects on the ups, downs and lessons learned along its storied career.Produced by frontman Mark Miller and Blake Shelton, 'Desperado Troubadours' is available everywhere today via Curb Records. Listen here: sawyerbrown.lnk.to/DesperadoTroubadours"I'm excited for everyone to hear our new album, Desperado Troubadours," says Miller. "It's been 20 years in the making. We got Blake Shelton as producer, and we stayed true to our signature sound. Sawyer Brown Nation, this is for you!"Across ten tracks, 'Desperado Troubadours' brings listeners back to the iconic sounds of 90's country with heavy twang and steel guitars, immersive storytelling and unapologetic blue-collar sensibilities, and more, while telling a story of life in a traveling band. The album features co-writes with Cody Jinks, Tennessee Jet, Mac McAnally and more.'Desperado Troubadours' kicks off with "Under This Ole Hat," reflecting on the journey of a 40-year career in music, while "God Bless This Road" is a thank you to the fans who have supported the band along the way. "Nashville Cat" is a rollicking tune following a day in the life of a Nashville honky tonk guitar slinger, while "Desperado Troubadours" honors all of the musicians Sawyer Brown has toured with from Toby Keith and Charlie Daniels to classic country staples like Mark Chesnutt, Kenny Rogers and Glen Campbell to currents including Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley. Sawyer Brown members also tip their hats to their loved ones with the upbeat, not-overly-romantic "The One I've Got" and "This Side Of The Sky," which recalls the little things we miss when we lose a loved one.



