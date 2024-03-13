Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 13/03/2024

Composer Randy Edelman Releases "Around The World In 80 Minutes" His New Live Album 3/15/24

Hot Songs Around The World

Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
281 entries in 22 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
216 entries in 9 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
215 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
295 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
280 entries in 22 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
274 entries in 26 charts
Water
Tyla
296 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
394 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
462 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
596 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
291 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
433 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
558 entries in 20 charts
Composer Randy Edelman Releases "Around The World In 80 Minutes" His New Live Album 3/15/24
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Composer and musical visionary RANDY EDELMAN will be unveiling his new LIVE album on March 15, 2024 entitled "Randy Edelman Around the World in 80 Minutes: A Live Solo Piano Song/Score Recording", via Tribeca Records. The 20 track record tributes the highlights of his enormously successful sold-out performances presented the past 2 1/2 years in New York City and London.

This album is the climax of his circle of compassion exploring courage, empathy, vulnerability, romance, and other powerful human traits through his music, his lyrics and his sensibilities. It echoes the triumphs of his career lending a great historical significance and value to the times with songs like "A Weekend In New England" covered by Barry Manilow, "Isn't it a Shame" recorded twice by Patti LaBelle, twice by hip hop artist Nelly, and Shirley Bassey, "You" covered by The Carpenters, "The Laughter & The Tears" recorded by Dionne Warwick, "If Love is Real", recorded by Olivia Newton-John, and a festival of others.

For motion picture fans Randy also does medleys of some of his popular film and television scores which he is credited for creating over a hundred. Separated by comedy and drama some include the music from My Cousin Vinny, Ghostbusters ll,
Kindergarten Cop, Twins, While You We're Sleeping, Beethoven, Billy Madison and more. On the serious side of the silver screen, he delves into the more sober side of his film career with The Bruce Lee Story, Dragonheart, Gettysburg, and Last of the Mohicans which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Randy's own charted hit singles also appear on the album including his post pandemic anthem "Apres Covid" and his new global anthem "Everything is Possible." Those songs give us the silence we need to listen and the gray so we can see our own colors. He also includes one of his newest songs "Not By Any Conventional Means" and his very first hit "Uptown Uptempo Woman."

Randy harnesses the forces of nature and the heart to gain complete mastery of his creative endeavors. His music is deliberate and unprecedented, and unafraid, with a conviction and benevolence powerful enough to make dreams come true. "When perception and sensitivity do meet, we feel empowered to create a colorful world and share a breathtaking experience"…..Erik Pevernagie.
The official website for Randy Edelman may be found at https://www.randyedelman.com






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2024
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0102980 secs // 4 () queries in 0.005162239074707 secs