



Murphy's journey to success is a testament to the power of adult education. Growing up in a low-income household in West Virginia and Michigan, Murphy dropped out of high school at the age of 15. He struggled with a series of low-wage, dead-end jobs, incarceration, and eventually homelessness before discovering his talent for singing. After hitting rock bottom In 2011 with nothing to lose, Landau auditioned for and eventually won NBC Television's America's Got Talent before an audience of 15 million viewers and has since released multiple albums, a live concert DVD, a best-selling memoir, appeared in a movie, received many awards, accolades, and nominations and sung at hundreds of prestigious venues around the world. Landau has performed with Patti Labelle, The



Unable to tour and perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, Landau took online courses received his high school equivalency diploma and developed a partnership with West Virginia Adult Education. As the spokesperson for their "Never Too Late To Graduate" program, Murphy shares his personal experience and encourages others to pursue their education, no matter their age or circumstances. WVAE has sponsored Murphy's annual "



The West Virginia program, supported by COABE, raises awareness about the importance of adult education and provides free resources for individuals to obtain their high school equivalency diploma. Murphy's appearance at the national conference is sure to inspire and motivate attendees to continue to assist adult learners nationwide with their educational journeys.



COABE is thrilled to have Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. as a featured speaker at their national conference. "We are honored to have such a talented and inspirational individual join us at our conference," said Sharon Bonney, Executive New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the winner of America's Got Talent season 6, will be making a special appearance at the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) National Conference in Nashville on March 18th. The conference, being held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, is a gathering of educators, administrators, and advocates in the field of adult education. Murphy will be sharing his inspiring story serving the last several years as a spokesperson for the "Never Too Late To Graduate" program.Murphy's journey to success is a testament to the power of adult education. Growing up in a low-income household in West Virginia and Michigan, Murphy dropped out of high school at the age of 15. He struggled with a series of low-wage, dead-end jobs, incarceration, and eventually homelessness before discovering his talent for singing. After hitting rock bottom In 2011 with nothing to lose, Landau auditioned for and eventually won NBC Television's America's Got Talent before an audience of 15 million viewers and has since released multiple albums, a live concert DVD, a best-selling memoir, appeared in a movie, received many awards, accolades, and nominations and sung at hundreds of prestigious venues around the world. Landau has performed with Patti Labelle, The Boston Pops, The Temptations, the Commodores, and many more. And yet, he says he "always felt like something was missing" from his life.Unable to tour and perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, Landau took online courses received his high school equivalency diploma and developed a partnership with West Virginia Adult Education. As the spokesperson for their "Never Too Late To Graduate" program, Murphy shares his personal experience and encourages others to pursue their education, no matter their age or circumstances. WVAE has sponsored Murphy's annual " Home For The Holidays " tour for the previous two years and has helped get the word out to thousands of concert attendees about the benefits of adult education.The West Virginia program, supported by COABE, raises awareness about the importance of adult education and provides free resources for individuals to obtain their high school equivalency diploma. Murphy's appearance at the national conference is sure to inspire and motivate attendees to continue to assist adult learners nationwide with their educational journeys.COABE is thrilled to have Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. as a featured speaker at their national conference. "We are honored to have such a talented and inspirational individual join us at our conference," said Sharon Bonney, Executive Director of COABE. "Landau's story is a reminder that it's never too late to pursue your dreams and education is the key to unlocking endless possibilities." For more information about the COABE National Conference and to register, please visit https://coabe.org/2024-coabe-national-conference/. Don't miss this opportunity to hear from Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. and be inspired to make a difference in the field of adult education.



