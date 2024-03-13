Steve Aoki's Audio Media Grading Acquires Tuned In Grading To Accelerate Its Leadership In Music Collectibles Grading





The acquisition represents a dramatic expansion of AMG's offering, adding Tuned In Grading - one of the fastest growing businesses in the collectibles space - to AMG's already robust music authentication and grading platform. Following the integration, AMG will cement itself as the leader in the music collectibles grading space and the premier destination for authenticating, grading and preserving all types of recorded music.



Jeremy Downs, Chief Executive Officer of AMG, said "What Rogers and the team at Tuned In Grading have built over the last year is incredible. Their focus on the collector as the customer and their world-class operations has us excited to welcome them to the AMG family. AMG and Tuned In Grading share the same DNA - we are both companies for music fans, founded by music fans - and we are thrilled to continue this journey together over the years ahead."



"I am thrilled to be joining forces with AMG and the amazing team behind their services and product," said Rogers Healy, co-founder of Tuned In Grading. "As a Venture Capitalist and music enthusiast myself, it is so special to have been able to play a part in helping collectors preserve the music. We look forward to seeing the growth of the company and working with them along the way to keep the music alive."



AMG will integrate Tuned In Grading's operations over the coming weeks with their existing infrastructure allowing the combined companies to scale growth.



Founded by



Founded in 2022 Tuned In Grading has pioneered the music grading industry and the way collectors preserve their most loved records. As the world's most-trusted third-party grading service for music collectors, the



Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name,



As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert,



Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Audio Media Grading (AMG), the music collectibles grading company founded by Steve Aoki, today announced the acquisition of Tuned In Grading, a high-growth company focused on authenticating, grading and encapsulating vinyl records. Since 2023, Tuned In Grading has been a pioneer in the music grading industry and has provided collectors with a clear and objective assessment of the authenticity and condition of their most loved records.The acquisition represents a dramatic expansion of AMG's offering, adding Tuned In Grading - one of the fastest growing businesses in the collectibles space - to AMG's already robust music authentication and grading platform. Following the integration, AMG will cement itself as the leader in the music collectibles grading space and the premier destination for authenticating, grading and preserving all types of recorded music.Jeremy Downs, Chief Executive Officer of AMG, said "What Rogers and the team at Tuned In Grading have built over the last year is incredible. Their focus on the collector as the customer and their world-class operations has us excited to welcome them to the AMG family. AMG and Tuned In Grading share the same DNA - we are both companies for music fans, founded by music fans - and we are thrilled to continue this journey together over the years ahead.""I am thrilled to be joining forces with AMG and the amazing team behind their services and product," said Rogers Healy, co-founder of Tuned In Grading. "As a Venture Capitalist and music enthusiast myself, it is so special to have been able to play a part in helping collectors preserve the music. We look forward to seeing the growth of the company and working with them along the way to keep the music alive."AMG will integrate Tuned In Grading's operations over the coming weeks with their existing infrastructure allowing the combined companies to scale growth.Founded by Steve Aoki in 2022, AMG is a collectibles grading company providing authentication, grading and preservation services for all types of recorded music. AMG is the only company to offer these services for all types of music - vinyl, cassettes, compact discs (CDs) and 8-track cartridges - and offers their customers unique encapsulation options to preserve and display their prized items. Visit audiomediagrading.com for more information.Founded in 2022 Tuned In Grading has pioneered the music grading industry and the way collectors preserve their most loved records. As the world's most-trusted third-party grading service for music collectors, the Texas based company provides clear objectives and impartial assessments of the authenticity and grade of records. The company's patent pending design and mission to lead the industry in accurate, consistent, and impartial grading helped collectors safeguard their pieces. Visit TunedInGrading.com for more information.Counting nearly 3 billion music streams to his name, Steve Aoki is a true visionary. Billboard described the 2x-GRAMMY-nominated music producer, artist, fashion designer, entrepreneur, NFT futurist, and Dim Mak Records founder as "one of the most in-demand entertainers in the world." A Guinness World Record holder for the "Most Traveled Musician in a Single Calendar Year," Aoki has performed at nearly every top festival around the world, including Coachella, Ultra Music Festival, Lollapalooza, Fuji Rock Festival, Tomorrowland, and Electric Daisy Carnival. In 2022, Aoki also graced recent covers of Entrepreneur Magazine, Success Magazine, Electronic Musician, and Adweek as their "Visionary of the Year."As a globally successful cross-genre solo artist, Aoki has collaborated with an impressive list of varied artists, including BTS, Maluma, Snoop Dogg, Linkin Park, blink-182, One Direction's Louis Tomlinson, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Uzi Vert, 2 Chainz and Daddy Yankee, on top of having released three Platinum singles, six Gold singles, and over ten Top 10 radio records. After unveiling four Neon Future albums, Aoki recently released HiROQUEST 2: Double Helix, the second in his HIROQUEST series, featuring collaborations with Paris Hilton, Galantis, ERNEST, Akon and more.Aoki approaches each new endeavor with the same sense of dedication he's put into his past achievements, including the Grammy-nominated Netflix documentary I'll Sleep When I'm Dead (2016) and his memoir BLUE: The Color of Noise (2019). In 2012, he also founded THE AOKI FOUNDATION to support organizations in brain science and its research. His influential record label Dim Mak, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021, is known for being a launching pad for the careers of prominent acts like Bloc Party, The Chainsmokers, Bloody Beetroots, The Kills, Zedd, and Diplo. Most recently, Aoki created the A0K1VERSE, an NFT membership community, powered by the Passport, that welcomes his fans to both virtual and real-world experiences. In whatever space Steve Aoki enters, the multi-hyphenate innovator continues to set trends and inspire creativity on a global level.



