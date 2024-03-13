Ben Platt To Release New 'Honeymind' Album In May 2024



In 2021 Interscope Records released the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Motion Picture New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ben Platt will be releasing his new album, "Honeymind," this May. The first single, "Andrew," will be released this Thursday at midnight. The complete record of original music will drop on May 31.Written over the past two years across Nashville, Savannah, Los Angeles, and New York, the album was executive produced by David Cobb. Platt said on social media that the album was inspired by a hike he took with his fianceé, Noah Galvin."One day I ate some mushroom chocolate and went on a hike with the love of my life," Platt shared on Instagram. "As we walked and took in our surroundings, he could see how happy I was and asked me to describe the feeling. I looked up at the ceiling of treetops, hundreds of rays of golden light were pouring through all the tiny gaps in the leaves like a shimmering pattern.I thought about how to describe to him that I was just so happy to be in love with him. That my love for him somehow softens things and slows it all down. Like all the jagged thoughts and fears and anxieties always jutting out in my brain are slowly smoothed out, until my whole mind is thickly coated and dripping with pervading warmth and sweetness.'I'd call it Honeymind', I said instinctively. 'You give me Honeymind.'"Last year, Platt signed to Interscope Records for future music releases. As part of the deal, Platt will have the ability to sign and develop artists on his own imprint.Platt has released two albums previously - 2019's Sing To Me and 2021's Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour in 2022 which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.Platt won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his groundbreaking performance as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen and later went on to reprise his role in the Universal film adaptation alongside Julianne Moore and Amy Adams. Ben starred in the highly popular Netflix series by Ryan Murphy, The Politician where he served as the executive producer on the series - his performance in Season 1 earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and the show received a nomination for Best Comedy.Additionally, Platt began filming alongside Beanie Feldstein, Merrily We Roll Along which will be shot over a 20-year period, directed by Richard Linklater. Platt was seen in the Amazon film, The People We Hate at The Wedding alongside Allison Janney and Kristen Bell. Other film and TV highlights include Pitch Perfect 1 & 2, Ricky & the Flash, The Premise and a guest appearance on Will & Grace.In 2021 Interscope Records released the DEAR EVAN HANSEN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack album which was nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.



