News
Pop / Rock 13/03/2024

Louis Carnell Shares Collaboration With Daniel Miller From New Album '111'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Louis Carnell has announced details of a 15-track double vinyl release, 111, that will collate all of the tracks that comprise his 111 series. The series, which started in 2023, has so far seen Keeley Forsyth, Lee Ranaldo, Ben Vince, Yasa Asmar, Coby Sey, KMRU, Okkyung Lee, Wu-Lu and Green-House collaborate on tracks that have been released every three weeks and will continue to do so through the spring and early summer.

The series expands today with Louis Carnell's collaboration with Mute's founder, Daniel Miller (The Normal / Sunroof): 111 is a curatorial statement, drawing on visual, recorded and live performance with collaborations still to come from Laraaji, Marta De Pascalis, Leila, Nailah Hunter and Damsel Elysium. Each piece is accompanied by one of three visual works by Arcin Sagdic (Maison Margiela, COMME des GARÇONS, Burberry) and Louis Carnell.

Carnell elaborates on the project, "As the engine of modern life funnels us into states of loss and isolation, 111 aims at a utopian poetics of hope. Re-aligning connections by exploring mutual spaces 111 attempts to empower its listener & forms an equivalent environment for each collaboration.

Each artist that features on 111 has provided me with multiple moments of solitude and resilience & I'm thankful to them all.

Visually there are no obvious signifiers of hope, a reflection on the feeling or practice is individual to its arbitrator, but in their existence, we form a foundation of promise & possibility."

His meticulous attention to the visual world has resulted in collaborations with Arcin Sagdic, Daniel Sannwald, Frederik Heyman and Peter De Potter, and recent 111 events have included performances at Café OTO and Stoke Newington Old Church in London and the Volksbühne in Berlin.

LIVE DATES:
5/23/2024 - London, UK - ICA (supporting Keeley Forsyth)






