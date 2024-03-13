Amos Lee Will Embark On Additional Tour Dates



27 - Troutdale, OR Edgefield Winery - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amos Lee will embark on additional dates for his 2024 US Tour. The new dates begin on March 22 at Dallas, TX's Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, and continue through September 27, at Edgefield Wintery in Troutdale, OR. The full itinerary is below.Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, March 13 at 10am and go until Thursday, March 14 at 10pm. The general public on-sales begin Friday, March 15 at 10am. All tickets can be purchased via www.amoslee.com.Lee has also started his own Hoagiemouth Records and opened up a new online merch store. Details about his 11th studio album will be announced soon.AMOS LEE - TOUR 2024:MARCH22 - Dallas, TX - Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center23 - Midland, TX - Al G. Langford Chaparral Center (free show)MAY7 - Bowling Green, KY - SKyPAC - Main Hall w/ Julia Pratt9 - 11 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center13 - Huntington, WV - Joan C. Edwards Performing Arts Center14 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium at Harrah's Cherokee Center w/ Julia Pratt16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater w/ Julia Pratt17 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre18 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre New Jersey w/ Julia Pratt20 - Albany - The Egg - Hart Theatre w/ Julia Pratt21 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway22 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount24 - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse w/ Julia Pratt25 - Portland, ME - State Theatre w/ Julia Pratt28 - Charleston, SC - Spoleto Festival (Amos solo)JUNE21 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre22 - Indianapolis, IN - Rock The Ruins24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant25 Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater27 La Vista, NE - The Astro28 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreJULY1 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater5 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues6 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre8 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company11 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre13 - Atlantic City, NJ - Music Box at the BorgataSEPTEMBER14 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls19 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls21 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre- co-headline w/ Indigo Girls25 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic - (SOLD OUT) co-headline w/ Indigo Girls27 - Troutdale, OR Edgefield Winery - co-headline w/ Indigo Girls



