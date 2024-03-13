Kate Nash Returns With First New Album In 5 Years '9 Sad Symphonies'





With a music video that finds Kate performing in front of theatrical hand-painted backdrops, the album's curtain raiser sets the stage for a cinematic journey through darkness, resilience and the enduring power of hope.

"'Millions of Heartbeats' is a song about losing your spark," Kate explains. "It can be difficult to find hope in a world that's constantly bombarding you with bad news, chaos and capitalism. It's scary when you lose that spark and can't lift yourself out of a pit. It can feel like that light you once had might never come back. The button to the song is that there's millions of heartbeats on this planet and that's the reason we have to try. All we have right now is earth and each other. And that's actually a lot. So just keep trying."



"Millions Of Heartbeats" follows Kate's recent single "Change," an orchestral anthem that celebrates the courage to embrace transformation. The song garnered praise from press including Stereogum, FLOOD, NME, DIY, BrooklynVegan and more.



Since first appearing in 2007 with her explosive debut Made Of Bricks, Kate Nash's continually evolving career has been marked by her fearless approach to music and unapologetic storytelling. Her most ambitious and captivating work to date, 9 Sad Symphonies offers yet another sonic shift following her more ragey recent output, as she draws inspiration from old Hollywood glamor and vintage musicals.



The album concept initially formed when Kate reconnected with Danish producer Frederick Thaae who she worked with on Only Gold, the 2022 musical co-created with Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. The resulting record is filled with lush string arrangements and enchanting songs that may appear bright on the surface, but ultimately emerge as a deeply layered quest to find beauty in a chaotic world.



Her first full-length release since 2018's Yesterday Was Forever, 9 Sad Symphonies is a testament to Kate's resilience, creativity and unyielding passion. In addition to her music endeavors, she continues to push boundaries across multiple creative platforms, from her acclaimed role in Netflix's mega-hit series GLOW to her award-winning documentary Kate Nash: Underestimate the Girl.



With each new project, Kate invites the audience to bear witness to her continuous voyage towards self-discovery and transformation, creating a deeply vulnerable bond that transcends music alone. On 9 Sad Symphonies she does this once more, cementing her place as one of this generation's most unique and fearless talents.

