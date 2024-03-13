The Math Rock Duo Standards Releasing Third Studio Album 'Fruit Galaxy,' On March 22, 2024



Led by guitar virtuoso, Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by skilled drummer Moises Popa, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.



Hailed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World magazine, standards continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of standards is endorsed by Ibanez, Fishman, Ernie Ball, & Meinl Cymbals.



Tour Dates:

March 13, 2024 Portland, OR, US Mississippi Studios

March 15, 2024 Seattle, WA The Crocodile

March 16, 2024 Vancouver, BC, Canada Fox Cabaret SOLD OUT



What others have said about standards:

"The most upbeat math-rock duo you ever did hear...has the kind of breezy syncopated grooves that you can't help but shake your butt to - and the kind of chops that you can't help but drop your jaw to."-

"There's something so delightful about the dissonance of a duo that plays intricate math rock instrumentals presenting their work with adorable cartoons of anthropomorphic fruit and Cuban bodega color schemes. Let the music speak for itself. Thank your lucky stars that Mena is using his talent to rip out playful emo-adjacent tunes rather than something evil like technical death metal or modern prog. We need him on our side."- Paste Magazine

"If two-piece math-rockers Standards are known for anything, it's first and foremost for loving fruit more than any other band on the planet. Oh, and there's also guitarist Marcos Mena's hugely technical yet hook-heavy tap-based playing style"- Guitar World

"Los Angeles math rock duo Standards went from nothing to everything seemingly overnight. The band achieved fame across the math rock and wider music community with their string of imaginative live videos, which quickly became viral sensations."- Fecking Bahamas

"Is Marcos Mena the best guitarist in indie rock?"- 48 Hills

"With a touch of the 80s, ("

"The sonic equivalent of a healthy and refreshing summer salad."- Frontrunner Magazine



www.standards-band.com

www.facebook.com/wearestandards

www.instagram.com/wearestandards

www.tiktok.com/@standardsband

https://twitter.com/wearestandards New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed Los Angeles math-rock masters standardswill released their upcoming 3rd studio album, 'Fruit Galaxy', on March 22.Led by guitar virtuoso, Marcos Mena, standards is a math rock duo all of its own. Rounded out by skilled drummer Moises Popa, the pair boast a fruitful combination of musical chops and catchy guitar-driven melodies which has garnished popularity among fans who laud standards for their uniquely danceable brand of complex instrumental rock. For almost five years, their instrumental compositions have captivated audiences all over the world as well as in their hometown of Los Angeles, California.Hailed as "an interesting, new talent" by Guitar World magazine, standards continue to defy expectations of what an instrumental rock duo is capable of standards is endorsed by Ibanez, Fishman, Ernie Ball, & Meinl Cymbals.Tour Dates:March 13, 2024 Portland, OR, US Mississippi StudiosMarch 15, 2024 Seattle, WA The CrocodileMarch 16, 2024 Vancouver, BC, Canada Fox Cabaret SOLD OUTWhat others have said about standards:"The most upbeat math-rock duo you ever did hear...has the kind of breezy syncopated grooves that you can't help but shake your butt to - and the kind of chops that you can't help but drop your jaw to."- Music Radar"There's something so delightful about the dissonance of a duo that plays intricate math rock instrumentals presenting their work with adorable cartoons of anthropomorphic fruit and Cuban bodega color schemes. Let the music speak for itself. Thank your lucky stars that Mena is using his talent to rip out playful emo-adjacent tunes rather than something evil like technical death metal or modern prog. We need him on our side."- Paste Magazine"If two-piece math-rockers Standards are known for anything, it's first and foremost for loving fruit more than any other band on the planet. Oh, and there's also guitarist Marcos Mena's hugely technical yet hook-heavy tap-based playing style"- Guitar World"Los Angeles math rock duo Standards went from nothing to everything seemingly overnight. The band achieved fame across the math rock and wider music community with their string of imaginative live videos, which quickly became viral sensations."- Fecking Bahamas"Is Marcos Mena the best guitarist in indie rock?"- 48 Hills"With a touch of the 80s, (" Cherry ") is a joyous outburst from the duo with vibrant synths, a masterclass in drumming and off the wall guitar playing. It's an eclectic mixture of electronic elements and outrageous musical talent, as the band push themselves to create a level of complex musical brilliance. It's my new addiction."- Backseat Mafia"The sonic equivalent of a healthy and refreshing summer salad."- Frontrunner Magazinewww.standards-band.comwww.facebook.com/wearestandardswww.instagram.com/wearestandardswww.tiktok.com/@standardsbandhttps://twitter.com/wearestandards



