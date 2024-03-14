Dolly Parton's Hometown Holds Vocal Competition Honoring Her Songwriting





As far as event organizers know, this is the world's only vocal competition honoring the songwriting of Dolly Parton. "Songwriting and storytelling are an integral part of Smoky Mountain culture and no one does it better than Dolly," says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce



As far as event organizers know, this is the only vocal competition in the world that specifically honors the songwriting of Dolly Parton.



The entry deadline for the preliminary round of The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is Friday April 12, 2024. Auditions must be submitted online at BloominBBQ.com. Thirty finalists will be selected (20 in the 13+ category and 10 in the 12 and under category) and invited to perform during the final rounds at Bloomin' BBQ



Prizes for top vocalists include guitars autographed by Dolly Parton, a recording session in Nashville, Tennessee, Dollywood passes, and cash prizes.



Interested vocalists must apply online, upload a recorded audition, and submit the entry fee. Competitors will find the complete rules at www.BloominBBQ.com. Those with questions may call the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 1-888-889-7415. Entries must be received by April 12, 2024. For a complete list of the songs Dolly has written, competitors - and those that are interested - should visit www.dollymania.net. Contestants may submit up to two songs written by



The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is part of Sevierville's 20th annual Bloomin' BBQ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The twentieth annual Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is now accepting entries for 2024. This unique competition honors the songwriting of Sevierville native Dolly Parton by inviting contestants to sing one of the more than 3,000 songs she has penned - in their own vocal style.As far as event organizers know, this is the world's only vocal competition honoring the songwriting of Dolly Parton. "Songwriting and storytelling are an integral part of Smoky Mountain culture and no one does it better than Dolly," says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Director of Marketing and Communications Amanda Marr. "Dolly's catalogue of music is impressive and so versatile across all genres. This competition encourages vocalists to delve into her music and create a memorable performance."As far as event organizers know, this is the only vocal competition in the world that specifically honors the songwriting of Dolly Parton.The entry deadline for the preliminary round of The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is Friday April 12, 2024. Auditions must be submitted online at BloominBBQ.com. Thirty finalists will be selected (20 in the 13+ category and 10 in the 12 and under category) and invited to perform during the final rounds at Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival on Saturday, May 18, 2024, in downtown Sevierville, TN.Prizes for top vocalists include guitars autographed by Dolly Parton, a recording session in Nashville, Tennessee, Dollywood passes, and cash prizes.Interested vocalists must apply online, upload a recorded audition, and submit the entry fee. Competitors will find the complete rules at www.BloominBBQ.com. Those with questions may call the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce at 1-888-889-7415. Entries must be received by April 12, 2024. For a complete list of the songs Dolly has written, competitors - and those that are interested - should visit www.dollymania.net. Contestants may submit up to two songs written by Dolly Parton per entry. All songs written by Dolly Parton are eligible for the competition. It is not necessary, nor is it encouraged, to impersonate Dolly Parton, either physically or vocally during the competition.The Mountain Soul Vocal Competition is part of Sevierville's 20th annual Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival May 17-18, 2024. For more information about the Mountain Soul Vocal Competition or Bloomin' BBQ Music & Food Festival, visit www.BloominBBQ.com.



