The Lemon Twigs Release "A Dream Is All I Know"

August 29 - New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The NYC sibling duo The Lemon Twigs release the theatrical epic "A Dream Is All I Know," the titular track and latest taste of their forthcoming album, A Dream Is All We Know, out May 3 on Captured Tracks. Meshing ripping guitars, zig-zagging harmonies, and bittersweet nods to love and loss, today's single captures those sort of spacey, fleeting moments in our everyday experience.Says Brian on writing the track: "This song is about impermanence and the dreamlike nature of our day to day lives. It was written when I was feeling a strong sense of unreality in my kitchen. Unfortunately, "Unreality In My Kitchen" didn't have much of a ring to it so we had to go with "A Dream Is All I Know" as the title."Today's single is accompanied by a string of newly announced May tour dates - including two nights in NYC, see below for full routing - and an all new music video edited and directed by Michael and Brian D'Addario themselves. Shot on film in NYC, the video pictures the band moving through their day in an absurdist reverie, skipping through scenes at school, on stage, in the clouds... the Twigs are dazed and confused, in more ways than one.Watch "A Dream Is All I Know" HERE:Recorded completely live to tape and mixed and mastered by Brian and Michael themselves on of-the-era equipment, A Dream Is All We Know presents a tracklist that is historically accurate, but altogether new. From the timeless tropes of the Lennon-McCarthy songbook - including the most explicit example yet, with co-production on "In The Eyes Of The Girl" by Sean Ono Lennon - to the skyrocketing harmonies of the Wilson family and nods to Electric Light Orchestra, Big Star, Tradewinds and more, A Dream Is All We Know revisits the 1968 sound the D'Addarios teased the potential of making almost a decade ago on Do Hollywood.But with five albums, collaborations with everyone from Weyes Blood to Tim Heidecker, stages shared with Phoenix, Bleachers, Arctic Monkeys, and their musical hero Todd Rungren, and praise from Elton John, The Zombies, Gerard Way, Iggy Pop, and many more under their belt, A Dream Is All We Know is a clear demonstration of the growth the brothers have undergone in their journey from doe-eyed teenagers eager to make music reminiscent of their heroes, into visionary songwriters and arrangers whose oeuvre is itself a source of inspiration to other artists.Following 2023's emotionally charged Everything Harmony - which The Guardian called "totally perfect," Questlove praised for going "full Debarge", and The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano revealed was the source of his #1 most played song of the year - A Dream Is All We Know showcases the brothers playing with a newfound sense of intuition after years spent perfecting their craft. Pre-order A Dream Is All We Know here: https://lemontwigs.ffm.to/adreamisallweknow.opr Dream Is All We Know Tracklist:My Golden YearsThey Don't Know How To Fall In PlaceChurch Bells Dream Is All I KnowSweet VibrationIn The Eyes Of The GirlIf You And I Are Not WiseHow Can I Love Her MoreEmber DaysPeppermint RosesI Should've Known Right From The StartRock On (Over and Over)Praise For A Dream Is All We Know:""My Golden Years" is infectious, with the band sounding like they now favor feelings over faithful homage." —FADER"Shimmering guitar melodies and a propulsive drum groove... "My Golden Years" has serious Beach Boys vibes." —FLOOD""My Golden Years" is a genuinely good song, with passionate vocals that lean more custom than copycat." —Nylon"A fresh, dozen-track bushel of pond-crossing '60s sensibilities… "They Don't Know How To Fall In Place" oozes that iconic 1960s counterculture aesthetic." —KUTX Song Of The DayThe Lemon Twigs On Tour:April 25 - TV Eye - Brooklyn, NYMay 2 - TV Eye - Brooklyn, NYMay 4 - White Eagle Hall - Jersey City, NJMay 5 - The Southern Cafe and Music Hall - Charlottesville, VAMay 7 - King - Raleigh, NCMay 9 - The Pour House - Charleston, SCMay 10 - Tuffys Music Box - Sanford, FLMay 11 - Heartwood Soundstage - Gainesville, FLMay 12 - Crowbar - Tampa, FLMay 14 - 40 Watt - Athens, GAMay 15 - Saturn - Birmingham, ALMay 17 - The Burf - Lexington, KYMay 18 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OHMay 25 - CCVF - Guimarães, PortugalMay 26 - LAV - Lisbon, PortugalMay 28 - Sala Copérnico - Madrid, Spain (SOLD OUT)May 29 - Kafe Antzokia - Bilbao, SpainMay 30 - Sala Oasis - Zaragoza, SpainJune 1 - Primavera Sound Festival - Barcelona, SpainAugust 29 - September 1 - End of the Road Festival - Salisbury, UK



