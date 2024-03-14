Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 14/03/2024

Cinematic Instrumental Trio Cam�ra Share Calm New Single "Dimanche"

Top40-Charts.com
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Formed in the depths of Montreal's lingering winters, Caméra - comprised of guitarist, composer and producer Francois Jalbert; violinist, arranger and composer Mélanie Bélair; and composer, arranger and performer Aurélien Tomasi - find sounds, explore bizarre ideas and always seek beauty. Traveling between a murmuration of birds at sunset, a daydream in the Japanese rainforest in 1986, or listening to a sexy saxophone melody played by a dude in a leopard speedo inside a midcentury cottage while drinking a white Russian, the trio somehow makes sense.

The main vocals and guitars on their newest single, "Dimanche," were recorded during a burst of inspiration on a lazy Sunday. An accurate picture of the vibe that day, this song is a great example of what can happen when you give a musician some space and time.
Listen here:







