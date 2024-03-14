Dua Lipa To Drop New Album 'Radical Optimism' On May 3, 2024





Inspired by Dua's own self-discovery, Radical Optimism is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.



Rolling Stone has called the album "pop bliss," while noting it is "uniquely and utterly Dua Lipa: confident dance pop full of witty Instagram-caption-ready one-liners."



Infused with the energy of Dua's hometown, London, the attitude of the album embodies the rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of '90s Britpop. Radical Optimism transports its listener to a dreamy pop world rich in musicality, lyrically unapologetic and sonically liberating.

"A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It's a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life," Dua shares. "It struck me - the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions."



Dua worked with a team of core collaborators throughout the project including Caroline Ailin,



Earlier this month, Dua opened up the BRIT Awards with an electric performance of "



3x GRAMMY and 7x BRIT Award-winning global pop powerhouse



"



Dua's certified platinum sophomore album



Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture and society editorial platform that now comprises a weekly newsletter, the Service95 book club and the Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast, which has been lauded by The Sunday Times and The Guardian, and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify.



Having graced every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed, Dua added "designer" to her resume in 2023 when she co-designed Versace's "La Vacanza" collection alongside Donatella Versace herself, which Vogue deemed "the hottest collaboration of the summer."



