News
Pop / Rock 14/03/2024

Chris Patrick To Release 'The Calm' Mixtape In April 2024

Chris Patrick To Release 'The Calm' Mixtape In April 2024
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New Jersey's most captivating rising lyricist Chris Patrick, has announced his highly anticipated upcoming mixtape titled THE CALM. The project will arrive on April 3rd with an early listen/purchase option on EVEN March 20th. Fans will be able to choose from various purchase options and have the opportunity to earn additional special prizes.

On making the project, Chris explains, "'The Calm' is a mixtape I made over 10 days back in my hometown of East Orange, New Jersey. I was undergoing a lot of big changes in my life and had to cope with a lot in isolation. While in that brief hibernation, I created 'The Calm.' The mixtape embodies the journey I went through navigating the world with a new perspective altered by loss and brutal honesty."

The announcement follows the release of "Slide on Me," which was released last September and now has over 500K streams and has garnered praise from Billboard and HipHopDx. Chris's previous full-length project, a 14-track sophomore album titled X Files, also received nods from Pitchfork, Complex, Our Generation Music, Wonderland Magazine, and Lyrical Lemonade and earned over 11M streams across platforms.

Raised in East Orange, the emerging sensation boasts a diverse musical arsenal. Equally skilled in singing and rapping, he seamlessly blends vivid storytelling with infectious hooks, drawing from his life experiences. Fueled by his unwavering determination and earning early nods from esteemed artists such as T-Pain, JID, Smino, and Isaiah Rashad his trajectory is bound to ascend even higher. Stay tuned for more of what's to come from the promising young artist and THE CALM...






