News
Pop / Rock 14/03/2024

Mary Lattimore & Walt McClements To Debut New Duo Album 'Rain On The Road'

Hot Songs Around The World

Unwritten
Natasha Bedingfield
281 entries in 22 charts
Vois Sur Ton Chemin
Bennett
216 entries in 9 charts
Until I Found You
Stephen Sanchez
215 entries in 16 charts
Stick Season
Noah Kahan
295 entries in 19 charts
Lovin On Me
Jack Harlow
280 entries in 22 charts
Houdini
Dua Lipa
274 entries in 26 charts
Water
Tyla
296 entries in 20 charts
Murder On The Dancefloor
Sophie Ellis Bextor
394 entries in 23 charts
Prada
Casso, Raye & D-Block Europe
462 entries in 19 charts
Greedy
Tate McRae
596 entries in 28 charts
Lose Control
Teddy Swims
291 entries in 25 charts
Strangers
Kenya Grace
433 entries in 24 charts
Si No Estas
Inigo Quintero
276 entries in 17 charts
Cruel Summer
Taylor Swift
558 entries in 20 charts
Mary Lattimore & Walt McClements To Debut New Duo Album 'Rain On The Road'
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Thrill Jockey have signed new duo Mary Lattimore and Walt McClements. The two celebrated Los Angeles-based composers will release their debut collaboration Rain on the Road on May 10th - an album that blossomed out of time spent on the road together, capturing the liminal existence of touring life in deeply cinematic compositions.

Alongside the album, the new duo share resplendent new single "Nest of Earrings," a perfect capture of the album's vivid atmospherics that sees Lattimore and McClements smelt manipulated harp, field recordings and synthesizer into shimmering silver.

Mary Lattimore and Walt McClements are two of contemporary music's most renowned innovators. Each has managed to expand the perception of their instrument's capabilities. Lattimore inventive harp processing and looping has brought the instrument to a new audience. Her prolific run of celestial solo albums and evocative film scores have redefined the instrument in the modern consciousness.

Her genre-agnostic collaborations include work with Kurt Vile, Steve Gunn, Jeff Zeigler, Meg Baird, Julianna Barwick and Thurston Moore. McClements, who tours as a member of Weyes Blood, is an acclaimed composer in his own right, sculpting glacial atmospherics from the accordion. The Los Angeles-based duo became quick friends on overlapping tours, with a shared drive to push the sonic possibilities of their instruments and shared roots in North Carolina.

Recorded in the cozy setting of McClements' apartment during a rainy December in LA, Rain on the Road finds an equilibrium between two usually disparate states of being for musicians: life on the road and life in the studio.

Lattimore explains: "I can hear both the road-selves and the home-selves in these recordings, the two sides that don't always get to meet." McClements elaborates: "the rain both invokes serenity, as in the perfect peaceful drizzle at the mountain cabin, but can also be ominous… like when you are running late for a show, driving through a thunderstorm." The album unfurls as a series of sonic vignettes, rolling landscapes hewn from longform improvisations for harp and accordion. The duo's mastery of their respective instruments and their collective explorative nature belies the delicate complexity of their music. Their humility and their joy permeate every note making Rain on the Road - a beautiful listen. Mary Lattimore describes it simply as "letting melodies unspool with your close friend, no rush, nowhere to really be."
Ahead of the release of Rain on the Road, Lattimore and McClements will premiere the album at Zebulon in Los Angeles, CA on May 8th.






