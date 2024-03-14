David J (bauhaus/ Love And Rockets) Confirms May West Coast Tour In Support Of Career-Spanning Triple Album Tracks From The Attic





Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Independent Project Records and David J (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) share news of a West Coast tour in support of the recently announced triple album Tracks From the Attic on digital, CD, colored vinyl LP and Super Deluxe Box Set Art Edition formats out on May 3.Dubbed An Evening With David J, the tour begins on the album's release day, Friday May 3, with a one-of-kind event at the Bodecker Foundation in Portland, Oregon titled Enter the Attic: an Evening with David J. This will be a tiered ticketed event featuring an interview and Q&A with David and moderator Jeffrey Clark (Shiva Burlesque/IPR), a two-part live performance (solo acoustic and full band) that will find David J performing from the bottom of the iconic Bodecker skate pool (already seen on the Stephen Colbert Show and known for its incredible acoustics and striking design), plus a screening of music videos and a private viewing of David's original paintings, some of which are also included in the lush deluxe box set edition of Tracks From the Attic. Ticketed live streaming will be available for 48 hours after the performance to allow fans from all over the world to take part in such a special event. A digital download of the live show will be provided to all in-person and virtual guests after the event. Tickets available here.Confirmed tour dates below:May 3 @ Bodecker Foundation, Portland, OR.May 4 The Jewelbox Theatre Seattle, WAMay 6 @ The Ric Bar, Oakland, CA (Invite Only)May 7 @ The California, Santa Rosa, CA.May 9 @ Philosophical Research Society, Los Angeles, CAMay 11 @ Pappy & Harriets, Pioneertown, CATickets to all shows can be purchased here. Additional tour dates & further details will be announced soon.Hand-picked by David himself, the three-LP Tracks From the Attic was originally part of Record Store Day's RSD Black Friday 2023 and features solo demos recorded on audio-cassette between 1984 and 2004. With Tracks From the Attic, the Bauhaus and Love and Rockets co-founder invites listeners on a most fascinating journey: we're looking through boxes of tapes, getting reacquainted with an artist we've known for a long time - yet, the intimate songs he recorded in solitude over three decades reveal new sides to him. Tracks From the Attic offers a unique experience that gives equal importance to the aural, the visual and the tactile.A Super Deluxe Box Set Art Edition of only 70 numbered copies is also set for release and is autographed and extremely limited. It comes in translucent natural vinyl and features a new color scheme cover, plus a limited edition David J artwork. What makes each of the Super Deluxe Art Box Sets so unique is the inclusion of actual cassettes from David's personal home archive, the very ones that were used to compile this career-spanning archival release. This version of Tracks From the Attic is only available from the IPR store.Founded in 1980 by musician and artist Bruce Licher, Independent Project Records and its sister entity Independent Project Press are known for their instantly recognizable hand-printed record covers for bands including Camper Van Beethoven, For Against, Polvo, R.E.M., Savage Republic, Silversun Pickups, Stereolab and more. Aside from creating much of the artwork on his vintage two-ton hand-fed letterpress, Licher was nominated for a Grammy Award for his design work on the IPR released debut album from For Against. In 2020, the label was relaunched by both Licher and Jeffrey Clark with new and archival releases and is distributed by MRI/The Orchard & via Proper Music Group outside the USA & Canada. IPR is based in Bishop, California, at the base of the Eastern Sierra Mountains.



