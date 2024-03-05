Classic Americana Rock Band Karson City Rebels Set To Release New Single "Runaway Train"



Written by the band's frontrunner, Gil Karson, and produced by Karson and Gerhard Joost, the opening riff masterfully leads into Karson's stark vocals intensified by a face-melting guitar solo, vamped in the jam-band bridge and enlivened by haunting train horn harmonies at the conclusion. Passionate, tell-all lyrics reveal a vulnerable admission and head-over-heels desperation: "My heart is poundin' full speed, I'm ready to jump the track, like a runaway train, my love for you is like a runaway train,''



Lyrical metaphors throughout create a symbolism that correlates with the imagery portrayed by "full-throttle" instrumentation and production.Driving drum and bass lines ramp to mirror the "anticipation" duly complemented by lead vocals and guitar licks to depict the raw and honest juxtaposition of juggling emotions between love and lust.



"It's a true story. I was pursuing an intimate relationship with a gal who was not making it easy, and she seemed to rather enjoy teasing me. The song roared out of me just like a 'Runaway Train;' it wrote itself," said Karson, "I'm pumped beyond words to release the recording; let's open the throttle full-wide and let it roll."



Recorded at Sal Rodriguez's Studio in LA, "Runaway Train" is jam-packed with intricate melodies and vocal qualities assembled with LIVE studio instrumentation to create an edgy, one-of-a-kind soundscape. The single is the first in the band's 2024 waterfall series of single releases as an introduction to the EP, titled DRIVIN', due in mid-to-late September.



TRACK INFO:

Written by Gil Karson

Produced by Gil Karson and Gerhard Joost

Instrumentation:

Gil Karson/Lead Vocals & Guitar (shared stages with The Who, Steppenwolf, Jefferson Airplane, The Rascals, the Byrds and more)

Guy Allison/Keys (Doobie Brothers, Moody Blues, Air Supply)

Kyle Appleton/Guitar (accompanied by Glen Campbell, Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, and Josh Turner among others)

Brian Burwell/Drums (KISS, Rage Against The Machine, STYX, ZZ Top, Duran Duran)

Sal Rodriguez/Harmonies (WAR)

Mixed by multi-platinum, Grammy-award-winning producer/mixer/engineer, Gerhard Joost

Mastering by Eric Conn (Garth Brooks, Neil Young, Janis Ian, John Prine, Skid Row, Ted Nugent, Sheryl Crow, JJ Cale and many more)

Distribution by Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Services

Run Time: 3:06

Release Date: 05/03/24

Pre-sale/Pre-Save Event: 04/19/24



Karson City Rebels delivers a stoked retro blend of Americana-rock, blues and Bakersfield sound to the music scene. Led by Gil Karson (lead singer), Karson formed the group following a sabbatical to focus on raising his family and embarking on a successful career in film direction and production to "answer the call" to return to his inherited love-music and live performance.



