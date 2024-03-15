CMT Reveals Nominations For 2024 "CMT Music Awards" Airing Live Sunday, April 7 On CBS

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and CMT today unveiled the highly anticipated nominations for the 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS. Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, country music's first fan-voted award show airs LIVE from Austin, Texas' Moody Center on Sunday, April 7 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. Each winner is selected by the fans, with voting now open at vote.cmt.com.
Top nominees Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and Megan Moroney split the lead with three nominations each. Last year, Jelly Roll was the night's most-awarded artist (three wins); in 2022, Cody Johnson held the same title (two wins).
Across all categories, CMT is recognizing 14 first-time nominees spanning breakthrough artists to out-of-genre superstars with Amber Riley, Ashley Cooke, Bret Michaels, Chayce Beckham, Hozier, Koe Wetzel, Stephen Wilson Jr., Tyler Childers, Warren Zeiders, Zach Bryan and four 2024 CMT Next Women of Country members Anne Wilson, Ella Langley, The Castellows and Tigirlily Gold (2x), who are all up for their first-ever awards.
For the night's most-coveted category, Video of the Year, 16 acts ranging from fresh talent to established names will compete in the first round of voting, including Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis and Parmalee who all make first-time appearances in the category, as well as Kane Brown, who will vie for back-to-back titles, this year with Mickey Guyton.
Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorites across nine categories by visiting vote.cmt.com through April 1; voting for Video of the Year will remain active into the live show.
COMPLETE LIST OF 2024 CMT MUSIC AWARDS NOMINEES:
VIDEO OF THE YEAR:
Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration). Top six nominees from the first round of voting will be announced on April 1. The final three nominees, from the second round of voting, will be announced on show day, April 7. Final voting will be determined via social media and announced as the final category during the live show.
BREAKTHROUGH FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World:
Best video from a female artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.
• Anne Wilson - "Rain in the Rearview"
• Ashley Cooke - "your place"
• Brittney Spencer - "Bigger Than the Song"
• Tigirlily Gold - "Shoot Tequila"
BREAKTHROUGH MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR, presented by Walt Disney World(R)
Best video from a male artist's major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist.
CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:
Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).
• Amber Riley - "R.E.S.P.E.C.T." (from CMT Smashing Glass)
• Bret Michaels & Chris Janson - "Nothing but a Good Time" (from CMT Crossroads)
• Carrie Underwood - "Hate My Heart" (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
• Cody Johnson - "Human" (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
• Dierks Bentley - "Drunk on a Plane" (from CMT Storytellers)
• Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter - "Thinking 'Bout You" (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
• Hozier & Maren Morris - "Take Me to Church" (from CMT Crossroads)
• Jelly Roll - "Need a Favor" (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
• Kelsea Ballerini - "IF YOU GO DOWN (I'M GOIN' DOWN TOO)" (from 2023 CMT MUSIC AWARDS)
• The War and Treaty - "On My Own" (from CMT Smashing Glass)
CMT DIGITAL-FIRST PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR:
Musical performance from a production, series or livestream created for CMT digital / social channels; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo).
• Chase Rice - "Goodnight Nancy" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
• Dylan Scott - "Don't Close Your Eyes (Keith Whitley Cover)" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
• Megan Moroney - "I'm Not Pretty" (from CMT Digital Campfire Sessions)
• Nate Smith - "Whiskey on You" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
• Scoty McCreery - "It Matters to Her" (from CMT Stages)
• Stephen Wilson Jr. - "Year to Be Young 1994" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
• The Castellows - "I Know It Will Never End" (from CMT Studio Sessions)
