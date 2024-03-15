Lucy Woodward To Release 7th Album "Stories From The Dust" On April 5, 2024





Recorded at Sonic Ranch on the border of Mexico and Texas, Dust features longtime friend and bass extraordinaire Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Rudder, Tedeschi Trucks) and keyboardist Larry Goldings (James Taylor,



MORE ABOUT LUCY WOODWARD:

-

- Her debut album for Atlantic Records led to Woodward winning 2 BMI

- Followup critically-acclaimed albums include 2007's "Hot & Bothered" (Barnes & Noble), 2010's "Hooked!" (Verve), 2016's "Til They Bang On The Door" (GroundUP/Universal) and 2019's "Music!

- Session work/has toured with credits include Snarky Puppy, Rod Stewart, Pink Martini,

- Her latest recordings are showcased on 2024's "Stories From The Dust," as crafted with co-producer/artist

- Lucy will be touring between the US and



UPCOMING 2024 U.S. & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Apr 20 Den Bosch NL

May 2-4 Orlando FL

May 10 Aarhus DK

May 11 Odense DK

May 12 Muri CH

May 14 Leipzig DE

May 15 Dresden DE

May 17 Horn-Bad Meinberg DE

Jun 6 Amsterdam NL

Jun 14 Las

Jun 15 Paso Robles CA

Jun 19

Jul 19 Lugano CH

July 20 Lugano CH

Sep 20 Bad Homburg DE

More information to be added to https://lucywoodward.com/tour. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On April 5, 2024, Lucy Woodward will release her 7th studio album, "Stories From The Dust." Perhaps Woodward's most personal album yet, "Stories From The Dust" was crafted with GRAMMY Award-winning co-producer and co-writer David Garza (Fiona Apple, Gaby Moreno) at the helm of most of the songs on the album. Its tracks and melodies pull you toward Lucy's poignant insights of matters of the heart in the world's fragile present. David and Lucy spent several weeks in downtown LA writing these stories about women, the ones she grew up with—the fiercely independent and unconventional women who raised her—and those she merely observed from afar, whether in the sandbox or on the subway. Lucy soon found herself writing songs like she'd never written before, or had never even thought about writing before. Lucy says, "a different kind of songwriter in me snuck up on me and hit me hard."Recorded at Sonic Ranch on the border of Mexico and Texas, Dust features longtime friend and bass extraordinaire Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Rudder, Tedeschi Trucks) and keyboardist Larry Goldings (James Taylor, Maceo Parker, John Mayer) who wrote with Lucy for the album. Bill Withers and Nina Simone - a few artists she already loved - were her touchstones, and she added inspiration from the deep rivers of Americana, blues, flamenco singing and the sounds of the female voices from Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66. "Stories From The Dust" is rootsy and melodic, continuing a decades-long streak of craft oriented, critically acclaimed full length albums from the New York native.MORE ABOUT LUCY WOODWARD: Lucy Woodward is a London-born native of New York currently living between NYC and The Netherlands.- Her debut album for Atlantic Records led to Woodward winning 2 BMI Music Awards before the end of 2004.- Followup critically-acclaimed albums include 2007's "Hot & Bothered" (Barnes & Noble), 2010's "Hooked!" (Verve), 2016's "Til They Bang On The Door" (GroundUP/Universal) and 2019's "Music! Music Music!" and 2020's "I'm a Stranger Here" with Charlie Hunter, and 2024's to-be-released live recording of Lucy's Big Band "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers" (GroundUP Music)- Session work/has toured with credits include Snarky Puppy, Rod Stewart, Pink Martini, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan, Joe Cocker and Carole King + has appeared on countless movie and TV soundtracks.- Her latest recordings are showcased on 2024's "Stories From The Dust," as crafted with co-producer/artist David Garza (Fiona Apple), recorded at Sonic Ranch studios on the border of Mexico and Texas. The album features bassist extraordinaire Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks), drummer Amy Wood (Fiona Apple), Grammy-award winning singer Gaby Moreno, Holly Palmer, (Gnarls Barkley, David Bowie), Stevvi Alexander (The Roots, Barbra Streisand, Fleetwood Mac) and Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer).- Lucy will be touring between the US and Europe in 2024. She has played some of the most well known international jazz festivals and venues including London's Ronnie Scott's, Istanbul Jazz Festival, several Blue Notes (US and Europe) and has opened for Snarky Puppy on and off since 2011 and more recently at Royal Albert Hall. She also has guest appeared with Big Bands all over Europe such as WDR, Frankfurt Radio Big Band, Danish Radio Big Band, Siciliana Orchestra, Odense Jazz Orchestra and Orchestre de la Suisse Romande.UPCOMING 2024 U.S. & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:Apr 20 Den Bosch NLMay 2-4 Orlando FLMay 10 Aarhus DKMay 11 Odense DKMay 12 Muri CHMay 14 Leipzig DEMay 15 Dresden DEMay 17 Horn-Bad Meinberg DEJun 6 Amsterdam NLJun 14 Las Vegas NVJun 15 Paso Robles CAJun 19 Santa Cruz CAJul 19 Lugano CHJuly 20 Lugano CHSep 20 Bad Homburg DEMore information to be added to https://lucywoodward.com/tour.



