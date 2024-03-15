Grammy Nominee Legend Paul Oakenfold Performs His New Single "In Your Eyes" At 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration





There is not a DJ in today's world who does not have a reason to thank and revere Paul's rise before them. With his roots in London, Paul Oakenfold, together with Carl Cox and Mark Lewis, played a vital role in bringing the EDM culture to



Oakenfold's impact on the music industry is immeasurable. His iconic hit, "Ready, Steady, Go", is a mainstay in EDM and featured in films like "Bourne Identity" and "Collateral". This track is the inspiration and title for his best-selling book: truly a music legend. His performance of this track that evening caused a dancing uproar among the elite audience.



Beyond his musical accomplishments, Oakenfold has consistently supported charitable causes. For over a decade, he has been a fervent advocate for Children UN. Now, he is extending his philanthropic efforts to

The evening commenced with a live Oscar Awards viewing and dinner, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and humanity. Alongside a captivating fashion show, the event featured performances by legendary talent.



The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the presentation of Oakenfold's new single, "

This exclusive event served as a testament to Oakenfold's ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries within the music industry and his dedication to making a positive impact. With a career spanning decades and a reputation as a global music icon, Oakenfold continues to shape the EDM landscape and inspire a new generation of artists.



Paul Mark Oakenfold (born 30 August 1963), formerly known mononymously as Oakenfold, is an English record producer, remixer and trance DJ. He has provided over 100 remixes for over 100 artists including U2, Moby, Madonna, Britney Spears,



Children New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Three-time Grammy nominee and electronic dance music (EDM) pioneer, Paul Oakenfold, captivated audiences with his highly anticipated performance at the 24th Annual Academy Awards Celebration: "Celebrating Our Humanity". The event took place on Sunday, March 10, 2024, and will be a night to remember as Oakenfold unveiled his latest single, " In Your Eyes ", featuring Daphna Ziman's harmonious spoken word, from his forthcoming album on Justice for Women International.There is not a DJ in today's world who does not have a reason to thank and revere Paul's rise before them. With his roots in London, Paul Oakenfold, together with Carl Cox and Mark Lewis, played a vital role in bringing the EDM culture to America in the late 80s. It is their influence that laid the groundwork for the success of Go Ventures, Insomniac festivals, Winter Music Conference, and Coachella.Oakenfold's impact on the music industry is immeasurable. His iconic hit, "Ready, Steady, Go", is a mainstay in EDM and featured in films like "Bourne Identity" and "Collateral". This track is the inspiration and title for his best-selling book: truly a music legend. His performance of this track that evening caused a dancing uproar among the elite audience.Beyond his musical accomplishments, Oakenfold has consistently supported charitable causes. For over a decade, he has been a fervent advocate for Children UN. Now, he is extending his philanthropic efforts to Justice for Women International, dedicating his new album to raise awareness and support for the organization. Justice for Women International (www.justiceforwomenintl.org) strives to empower women and advocate for gender equality.The evening commenced with a live Oscar Awards viewing and dinner, setting the stage for an unforgettable celebration of art, music, and humanity. Alongside a captivating fashion show, the event featured performances by legendary talent.The highlight of the night was undoubtedly the presentation of Oakenfold's new single, " In Your Eyes ", introduced by the charismatic Mario Lopez.This exclusive event served as a testament to Oakenfold's ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries within the music industry and his dedication to making a positive impact. With a career spanning decades and a reputation as a global music icon, Oakenfold continues to shape the EDM landscape and inspire a new generation of artists.Paul Mark Oakenfold (born 30 August 1963), formerly known mononymously as Oakenfold, is an English record producer, remixer and trance DJ. He has provided over 100 remixes for over 100 artists including U2, Moby, Madonna, Britney Spears, Massive Attack, the Cure, New Order, the Rolling Stones, the Stone Roses and Michael Jackson. Oakenfold was voted the No. 1 DJ in the World twice in 1998 and 1999 by DJ Magazine.Children Uniting Nations is a non-profit organization committed to providing support, mentorship, and advocacy for at-risk and foster youth. By nurturing their potential and empowering them to succeed, Children Uniting Nations strives to create a brighter future for every child.



