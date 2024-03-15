Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 15/03/2024

Supergroup Intelligent Music Project To Release New Single "Shine For You" From Forthcoming Eighth Album

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Intelligent Music Project, the Bulgarian-based supergroup comprising world-famous rock musicians, is set to launch their much-awaited eighth album "Miracles Beyond" on May 15th.

The band has just released their first single, offering a fascinating preview of the musical journey that awaits. While the album boasts the presence of globally celebrated rock stars, it's noteworthy that the lead vocalist for the single "Shine for You" is none other than Slavin Slavchev. Serving as the band's primary vocalist in live performances, Slavchev, also an X-Factor winner, emerges as the driving force behind the track with his exceptional and powerful vocal prowess.
Watch the video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=879i-dOvKjI

As mentioned, "Miracles Beyond" features an ensemble of legendary musicians, including Simon Phillips (TOTO, Protocol, The Who, Judas Priest), Joseph Williams (TOTO), John Payne (ex-Asia), and Carl Sentence (Nazareth), each bringing their unique flair to the project. The artwork shared on the band's Facebook page has already ignited curiosity and excitement, hinting at the magic "Miracles Beyond" is poised to deliver.

Intelligent Music Project captured attention as Bulgaria's representative at Eurovision 2022 in Turin, showcasing their versatility on the international stage with their song "Intention."

Milen Vrabevski, MD, producer, songwriter, founder of the project, and the mastermind behind the band, expressed his joy at the collaboration with top-notch musicians. He shared, "I'm so happy to present our eighth album with yet another magnificent line-up!! So great to have all these musicians on board again. This is Simon Phillips's 6th album with us, John Payne's 5th and Joseph Williams's 4th. Such a star turnout is a special privilege for me, and I truly hope to bring to the audience some delight in those strange times. Enjoy our next world-class product!"

The "Miracles Beyond" lineup also includes the Grammy Award Nominee Ernest Tibbs and the producer's favorite Richard Grisman.

Besides the aforementioned musicians, over the years the band has seen a stellar lineup, including John Lawton (Uriah Heep, Lucifer's Friend), Ronnie Romero (Rainbow, Michael Schenker's Group), Nathan East (Eric Clapton, Michael Jackson, Toto, Stevie Wonder and more), Tim Pierce (Joe Cocker, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper and more), Bobby Rondinelli (Rainbow, Black Sabbath), and Todd Sucherman (Styx).

Amazon: https://music.amazon.de/albums/B0CXQT3RG2
iTunes: https://music.apple.com/us/album/shine-for-you-single/1735347687
Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/us/album/558843472
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3yg8mOoOWXgWfl07tSxEJ7
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=879i-dOvKjI






