Zolita Returns With New Album 'Queen Of Hearts' In May

For Zolita, every song begins as an elaborate movie in her mind, irresistibly rooted in both riveting drama and viscerally real feeling. As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Queen of Hearts, the forthcoming album from rising pop star Zolita, is set for release on May 31 via AWAL. In conjunction, Zolita's latest track "All Girls Go to Heaven'' debuts today on Out Magazine who declares, ""All Girls Go to Heaven' is a triumphant declaration of joy and self-love that urges you to get up, dance and shout along."Showcasing themes of happiness and self-acceptance within the LGBTQIA+ community, the track is an uplifting anthem, encouraging listeners to live their lives to the fullest.Of the song, Zolita explains, "'All Girls Go to Heaven' came from a place of pure queer joy and wanting to write a song that would make people feel empowered by who they are. The chorus is designed to be sung along to, and I can't wait to hear people screaming it at my shows." Queen Of Hearts is built around a pair of equally ambitious themes—one half, Zolita views as a giant queer celebration, while the other half is more meditative and introspective, diving deep into life's turmoils and travails. The album serves as a testament to her vulnerability and honesty as a songwriter along with her willingness to go to depths she hasn't revealed in her songs before. "I feel like I got to explore things that I had never written about before—things that maybe I was a little bit afraid to write about," she recalls.Last month, Zolita premiered her song " Bloodstream " alongside an accompanying pageant themed video to critical praise; Billboard proclaimed, "Brandishing her unique brand of alt-pop artistry, Zolita spends much of 'Bloodstream' penning her very own declaration of love.Declaring that want to be as physically close to her partner as possible, the star's hazy vocal and rollicking production sound like they could soundtrack the climactic moment of any late-2000s rom-com. And that's just part of what makes " Bloodstream " so irresistibly good," while PAPER Magazine furthered, "There's only more to come from the budding pop star and we can't wait to hear where she's going."Born Zoë Hoetzel and raised near Los Angeles, Zolita grew up in a highly creative family who nurtured her artistic side from a young age. To that end, she first discovered her innate gift for music by playing flat-pick guitar with her father (a bluegrass aficionado and longtime banjo player) and later began writing her own folk-leaning songs in her bedroom. In high school, Zolita immersed herself in photography, almost instantly unveiling her left-of-center sensibilities.Naming David Lynch and Sofia Coppola among her favorite filmmakers, Zolita headed to NYU's Tisch School of the Arts to study film but soon found herself drawn to the world of music-video production. After refining her stylistic approach by creating a number of videos for her own songs, Zolita had a major breakthrough with the spellbinding visual for "Explosion."Masterfully directing, producing and editing her own videos, Zolita made waves 2021 with her episodic viral trilogy that featured "Somebody I F*cked Once," "Single In September" and "I F*cking Love You." The three videos quickly garnered more than 85 million global streams on YouTube alone.For Zolita, every song begins as an elaborate movie in her mind, irresistibly rooted in both riveting drama and viscerally real feeling. As a truly multidimensional artist, Zolita matches her wildly catchy pop-punk hooks and fiercely honest songwriting with vibrant and striking cinematic storytelling, earning her praise from the likes of Billboard, i-D, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, Out Magazine, NYLON, Gay Times, Dazed, Interview Magazine and more.



