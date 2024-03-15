Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne & More Join CMA Lineup





The Ultimate Country New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The longest-running Country Music festival in the world is back! Today, the Country Music Association announced the initial lineup for the 51st CMA Fest in downtown Nashville Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9.After a record year for Country Music, CMA Fest is set to be an event like no other for music fans. From free outdoor performances throughout downtown Nashville to can't-miss lineups at Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater, attendees can catch hundreds of artists across 10 stages throughout the four-day festival, take part in special meet-and-greet moments with artists at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center, and experience the many unique activations along Nashville's iconic Broadway.The nightly shows at Nissan Stadium will see some of the biggest stars in Country Music, including Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, The War And Treaty, Thomas Rhett, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and Bailey Zimmerman. Additional collaborations and performances will be announced in the coming weeks.Taking the Chevy Riverfront Stage, a fan-favorite among attendees, are Country hitmakers 49 Winchester, Cooper Alan, Ingrid Andress, Avery Anna, Chayce Beckham, George Birge, Priscilla Block, BRELAND, Colbie Caillat, Dillon Carmichael, Jackson Dean, Gavin DeGraw, Adam Doleac, Eli Young Band, Larry Fleet, Wyatt Flores, Dylan Gossett, Brian Kelley, Corey Kent, Kidd G, Ella Langley, Lauren Alaina, LOCASH, Kameron Marlowe, Bryan Martin, Chase Matthew, Drake Milligan, Niko Moon, Megan Moroney, Restless Road, Lily Rose, Runaway June, Dylan Scott, Austin Snell, Alana Springsteen, Matt Stell, The War And Treaty, Anne Wilson and Warren Zeiders hitting the stage across all four days of the festival.The Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park offers a stellar lineup with artists Abby Anderson, Tenille Arts, Drew Baldridge, Craig Campbell, Mackenzie Carpenter, Abbey Cone, Dalton Dover, Emerson Drive, Hannah Ellis, Tyler Farr, Josh Gracin, Andy Griggs, Mickey Guyton, Wade Hayes, Ty Herndon, Home Free, Greylan James, Alexandra Kay, Brett Kissel, Lorrie Morgan, David Nail, Catie Offerman, Ricochet, Shenandoah, Brittney Spencer, The United States Navy Band Country Current, Thompson Square, Uncle Kracker, Alli Walker, Lauren Watkins and Charlie Worsham.The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park is packed with performances that will entertain fans each day with Country artists Coffey Anderson, Keith Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Kaylee Bell, Tyler Braden, Blanco Brown, T. Graham Brown, Hayden Coffman, Kolby Cooper, Spencer Crandall, Jade Eagleson, Carter Faith, HunterGirl, LANCO, Little Texas, Chase McDaniel, Chrissy Metz, Kylie Morgan, William Michael Morgan, Jamie O'Neal, Drew Parker, Puddin (K. Michelle), RaeLynn, Frank Ray, Dylan Schneider, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold, Zach Top, Lathan Warlick, Mark Wills and Darryl Worley.Hitting the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena Plaza are artists Tanner Adell, Angie K, Graham Barham, Casey Barnes, Laci Kaye Booth, Karley Scott Collins, Canaan Cox, Dasha, David J, Brooke Eden, Kylie Frey, Ben Fuller, Harper Grace, Kelsey Hart, Tayler Holder, Just Jayne, Britnee Kellogg, Bryce Leatherwood, LECADE, Madeline Merlo, Walker Montgomery, John Morgan, Neon Union, Griffen Palmer, Peytan Porter, Mason Ramsey, Redferrin, Owen Riegling, Emily Ann Roberts, RVSHVD, Shaboozey, Shaylen, Dallas Smith, Payton Smith, Timothy Wayne, Austin Williams, Sam Williams, Jake Worthington, Chase Wright and Zac & George.The Hard Rock Stage returns for a second straight year, expanding to offer both daytime and nighttime performances, free and open to the public. Don't miss Palmer Anthony, Sammy Arriaga, Annie Bosko, Brennley Brown, Aidan Canfield, Ben Chapman, Travis Collins, Ashland Craft, Logan Crosby, Taylor Austin Dye, Mae Estes, Flat River Band, Fancy Hagood, Lanie Gardner, Tyler Halverson, Reid Haughton, Anella Herim, Noah Hicks, Jonathan Hutcherson, Alex Lambert, Triston Marez, Clayton Mullen, Harper O'Neill, Reyna Roberts, Sophia Scott, Colin Stough, The Washboard Union, Grace Tyler, Kasey Tyndall, Walker County, Kelsey Waldon, Tucker Wetmore and Angel White taking the Hard Rock Stage during the day. Come back at night to catch even more performances from Ashley Anne, Atlus, Pryor Baird, Tyler Booth, Kashus Culpepper, Drew Green, Alex Hall, John Hollier, Zandi Holup, Hueston, Taylor Hunnicutt, Matt Koziol, Brooke Lee, Trey Lewis, Vincent Mason, Canaan Smith, Dan Spencer, Sean Stemaly, Troubadour Blue, Vwillz and Eli Winders.This year, Ascend Amphitheater will be back with three nights of electrifying performances at the open-air venue. Lineup and ticket details will be announced in the coming weeks. All artist lineups are subject to change. Outdoor stages are free and open to the public.Additional stage lineups, Fan Fair X activities inside Music City Center and more will be announced in the coming weeks.While a limited number of Four-Night Stadium Passes are currently on sale, fans can access a variety of ticket options starting today at 10:00 AM/CT at CMAfest.com/tickets.Single night tickets for the superstar-packed nightly concerts at Nissan Stadium will be available, starting at just $84 per night.Fans can tap into a variety of unique festival vendors and activities at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center, where Meet and Greets, Music, Merch and more come together, all in the comfort of air-conditioning. Four-day and single day tickets for Fan Fair X are available now.Riverside Retreat is an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River, offering early admission to the Chevy Riverfront Stage, where audiences attending the free daytime concerts often reach capacity. Enjoy shaded areas, misting stations, charging for mobile devices, discounts on select beverages, air-conditioned restrooms, yard games, free shipping on $50+ Online Orders from the CMA Fest Merch Store and more. Four-day tickets for Riverside Retreat will be available.Due to ongoing construction related to the new Nissan Stadium, parking availability is extremely limited. While ADA ticket purchasers will have the option to purchase accessible parking, festival organizers kindly encourage general ticket purchasers to utilize rideshare, public parking or the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge. .CMA Fest is uniquely programmed with artists donating their time so a portion of ticket proceeds can be invested in high-quality music education programs across the U.S. through the CMA Foundation.Don't miss a beat by staying connected with CMA on CMAfest.com, the Official CMA Connect App, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and sign up for CMA Country Connection emails to receive the latest news as soon as it's announced.Media and publicist credential applications for CMA Fest are open at CMApress.com. The media credential application will close Friday, April 12 at 5:00 PM/CT. The publicist credential application will close Friday, May 17 at 5:00 PM/CT.Pre-order brand-new official CMA Fest merch at Shop.CMAfest.com and through the Official CMA Connect App. Many more items will be added. Fans will also be able to purchase merchandise at multiple locations across the CMA Fest footprint in June.CMA Fest will once again be filmed for a national television special to air on ABC and Hulu this summer. The "CMA Fest" television special will be executive produced and written by Robert Deaton and directed by Alan Carter.The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. The legendary festival has become the city's signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states and 51 international countries. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with hundreds of artists donating their time to perform so a portion of ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. This is the 21st consecutive year CMA has produced a summer music program to be broadcast as a network television special on ABC.



