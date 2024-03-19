EaseUS Online Vocal Remover V1.4.0 Takes A Milestone Step In Music Editing





What's New to Expect in EaseUS Online Vocal Remover v1.4.0?

Released on Feb. 27, 2024, EaseUS Online Vocal Remover highlights 3 main functions related to the song: key BPM finder, volume and speed changer, and pitch detector. Users can find these functions at first sight and use them when visiting its official page.



In addition, to facilitate users worldwide, the UI also supports switching languages from English to 14 languages, including French, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Arabic, Turkish, Indonesian, Filipino, Italian, Thai, and German.



Key Features of Easeus Online Vocal Remover:

EaseUS Online Vocal Remover is an easy yet powerful tool designed for music editing. What you may benefit from it include:



Fast and Accurate Stem Separation by AI:

Its key feature - vocal remover, separates the music into stems, including vocals, bass, drums, and pianos with no distortion or artifacts. Users may then download and use these tracks to make acapella or karaoke. Now, it allows users to input audio from their device or copy and paste YouTube and SoundCloud links into it.



Noise Reduction Without Lossing Quality:

With it, users can get rid of background noise in their audio and get studio-quality sound with a single click. Now, it supports multiple noise removal such as breathing sound, echo, wind noise, and popping noise. Any unwanted noise from audio can be removed in just a few seconds with no quality loss.



Precise Beats Per Minute (BPM) and Key Finding:

You may detect the BPM and find the key of a song automatically using EaseUS Online Vocal Remover. It analyzes music and estimates pitch and tempo to help music enthusiasts, music professionals, and DJs mix harmonies, remix songs, make playlists at the same BPM, and understand music better.



Quick Pitch Changing at No Cost:

It helps change the pitch of a song or increase or lower the pitch without downloading anything on your device. Anyone, singers or performers, content creators, or voice-over actors, can use this online pitch changer tool to instantly change your voice's pitch to add character to your voice. There is no need to pay a penny for pitch changing.



Few Restrictions on File Size and Format:

EaseUS Online Vocal Remover is compatible with popular formats, for instance, MP3, MP4, WMA, FLAC, and M4A. There is no maximum file duration or size for its key BPM Finder and Pitch Changer. Anyone can use it repeatedly for free.

