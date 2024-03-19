Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 19/03/2024

Christina Aguilera Performs And Celebrates Clarins Multi-Active Launch At Star-Studded Y2K Launch Party In LA

Christina Aguilera Performs And Celebrates Clarins Multi-Active Launch At Star-Studded Y2K Launch Party In LA
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Christina Aguilera's electrifying performance was the true highlight of the evening, bringing the essence of the Y2K era to life. Clarins' latest launch, Multi-Active, served as the centerpiece of the event, symbolizing the brand's commitment to beauty innovation and timeless sophistication. As guests reveled in the ambiance of the night, they also paid homage to Clarins' impressive 70-year legacy.

The event, reminiscent of the Y2K era's glam and chic, was a star-studded affair attended by celebrities, influencers, and industry insiders. Among the celebrities in attendance were Christina Aguilera herself, along with other notable figures such as Lindsay Lohan, Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin, Keleigh Teller, Kelly Piquet, Chris Carmack, Jesse Meltcalfe, Jenson Button, Joy Corrigan, Gizele Olivera and many more. Together, they joined in the celebration of Clarins' latest milestone, marking a moment of glamour and nostalgia in the heart of Los Angeles.

Held at a luxurious private mansion, the private villa was totally dressed in pink, exuding nostalgia, and style. Guests were greeted by the flashbulbs of paparazzi as they made their way down a pink carpet, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening. Inside, beauty stations adorned with Clarins' innovative products awaited attendees, while candy and balloons added to the atmosphere. DJ Georgia Sinclair spun tunes on the rooftop, providing a vibrant backdrop for the night's festivities.
To everyone who lived through the Y2k era, it's time to upgrade your skincare routine with New Clarins Multi-Active.

Clarins research identified the detrimental effects of stress and fatigue on the skin, commonly referred to as stress-ageing. Through meticulous typology studies, the brand uncovered eight visible specific signs of aging intensified by hectic lifestyles and daily stressors.

At the heart of the Multi-Active range lies the Skin Charger Complex, a pioneering blend enriched with 2% Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Sea Holly Extract. Together, this supercharged complex tackles the first visible signs of aging, delivers an immediate healthy-looking glow, reinforces skin barrier and provides 24 hours hydration.






