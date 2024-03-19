Houston's Rising Star Woman Willionaire Drops Raw And Emotive New Single 'Out Now'





With a musical journey that began in October 2021, Woman Willionaire has swiftly made her mark with six captivating singles and a remarkable cover of Minnie Riperton's classic. Her discography boasts four EP albums and three full-length albums, showcasing her versatility across genres such as R&B, Rap, Hip Hop, and Pop.

"I've been singing pretty much all my life," says Woman Willionaire. "Music has always been my passion, my outlet, and my voice. It's what led me to become a solo music artist."



Woman Willionaire's talent has not gone unnoticed. In both 2022 and 2023, she achieved Top 3 and Top 5 rankings on Reverbnation for R&B and Pop genres, solidifying her position as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.



About her latest single, "Out Now," Woman Willionaire shares, "It's a very direct and to-the-point song with rhythm, sauce, and sass. It delves into the emotions of feeling unwanted in a relationship, where the other person refuses to be honest and continues to play games. It's a raw expression of frustration, anger, and hurt."



"Out Now" was written, recorded, and produced in a single day, reflecting Woman Willionaire's remarkable creativity and dedication to her craft. Originally intended for inclusion in a larger album project, the decision was made to release it as a standalone single.



The accompanying album cover serves as a visual representation of the emotions conveyed in the song, capturing the turmoil and disillusionment experienced in relationships plagued by denial and deceit. Fans can connect with Woman Willionaire on various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter (Now X), and Instagram. Her music is available on all major streaming platforms, including YouTube, YouTube Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, Pandora, and iHeartRadio.

