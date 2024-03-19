Tigran Hamasyan Shares Nonesuch Selects





As part of the year-long celebration of Nonesuch Records' 60th anniversary, we launched Nonesuch Selects, a video series in which artists stop by the Nonesuch office, pick some of their favorites from the music library, and share a few words on their choices. Following the first three videos by Mary Halvorson, Timo Andres, and Vagabon, pianist/composer Tigran Hamasyan - whose latest album, StandArt, was released on Nonesuch in 2022 and is currently touring the US - stopped by and chose music by Brad Mehldau Trio, Richard Goode, Pat Metheny & Brad Mehldau, Kronos Quartet, and Fleet Foxes. You can watch it below and subscribe to the Nonesuch Records YouTube channel for all the latest:

StandArt is Tigran Hamasyan's first album of American standards. Produced by the pianist/composer, the album includes songs from the 1920s through the 1950s by Richard Rodgers, Charlie Parker, Jerome Kern, and others, plus a piece Hamasyan improvised with his bandmates—bassist Matt Brewer and drummer Justin Brown - and trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire. Other special guests include saxophonists Joshua Redman and Mark Turner.




