Girli Unravels Ode To An Adrenaline-Pumping Crush - New Song "Crush Me Up" Out Now



"Crush Me Up" delves into the euphoric sensation of having a crush, vividly capturing the experience of being irresistibly drawn to someone, with their presence permeating every thought and moment. With heart-thumping electro synths that compel you to shout the song from the rooftops, girli's poignant lyrics depict a mutual longing, portraying a relationship filled with equal desire and fervor. As anticipation builds for the release of 'Matriarchy,' this latest single sets the stage for what is sure to be an unforgettable and pioneering album.



2024 has already proven to be an exceptional year for girli, with the successful completion of her 'Matriarchy: US Tour,' which saw her captivating audiences in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, etc. Alongside her tour, Girli released "Be With Me," a rebellious anthem against patriarchal standards, advocating for self-acceptance and authenticity. She is continuing the Matriarchy world tour this month, embarking in Europe, Australia, and the UK.



Matriarchy World Tour:

Apr: 25: Brisbane, The Brightside

Apr 26: Sydney, Oxford Art Factory

Apr 27: Melbourne, The Laundry Bar

May 29: Cardiff, The Globe

May 31: Dublin, Academy 2

Jun 02: Glasgow, St Lukes

Jun 03: Leeds, The Wardrobe

Jun 04: Brighton, Patterns

Jun 06: Paris, La Maroquinerie

Jun 07: Amsterdam, Paradiso Tolhuistuin

Jun 09: Copenhagen, RUST

Jun 11: Berlin, Frannz

Jun 12: Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

Jun 14: Vienna, B72

Jun 16: Zürich, EXIL

Jun 19: Manchester, Academy 2

Jun 20: London, Heaven



In late 2023, girli dropped "Nothing



'Matriarchy' marks a new phase in girli's artistic journey, emphasizing individuality and empowerment. The album's title track, "Matriarchy," has been hailed as "a fresh era for the outspoken cult heroine" by Clash, serving as a rebellion against the male gaze and a mission statement for an album that promises to rewrite the book on artistic reinvention. Additional inspiration for the album consists of figures like Petra Collins,



People Magazine featured girli on their 2023 list of Emerging Artists, highlighting her exploration of mental health, queer identity, friendships, and more through her music. Praised by NME, Refinery 29, and Bustle, girli's passions extend beyond music as she fearlessly uses her platform to spark conversations around feminism, sexuality, identity, and mental health.In a world where representation matters more than ever, girli is ready to rewrite the rules and inspire positive change through her art.



'Nothing

Be With Me

Nothing

Overthinking

Tokyo

Lose My Cool

Her Too

Crush Me Up

Out of Breath

Made to Break

Kind of Stuck

Feel My Feelings

Poser

Matriarchy

Happier Her



