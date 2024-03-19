Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams Follow Love's Unpredictable Journey On New Single "Ride With Me"





12/7 - Bearsville, NY - Bearsville Theater New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The "First Couple of Americana," (Mojo), Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams, have shared "Ride with Me" the final advance track from their forthcoming album All This Time, out April 5 via Royal Potato Family. The breezy, romantic tune is a metaphoric portrayal of a budding relationship grounded by Williams' velvet-toned vocal. "Can't tell you where we're gonna go / We don't need to know right now," the female half of this duo sings."'Ride With Me' is about wanting to connect, wanting to share experiences with someone with whom you share an initial attraction, without a goal or obligation, just to follow the journey wherever it may lead," says Campbell."This was my favorite song to sing on this record," Williams attests. "It's a different vocal quality than I usually get to do. The song put itself in a specific place/feel in my voice and I gave in to that; I floated on that, as if I were lying in a hammock with lots of gauzy white sheers floating in the breeze around me." Ride With Me " follows singles, "The Way You Make Me Feel," a playful, twangy Johnny and June Cash-inspired celebration of courtship, and "Desert Island Dreams," a dazzling ode to escapism, which showcases Williams' vocal power and Campbell's Jeff Beck-flavored guitar riffs. All three singles are featured on the pair's new album All This Time, which is produced by Campbell with contributions from Grammy-winner Justin Guip (Levon Helm, David Bromberg) who recorded and mixed the album and contributed percussion. Other musicians on the record include Little Feat legend Bill Payne on piano and organ, new band member Brandon Morrison on bass and vocals, and a special appearance by Levon Helm on drums, recorded shortly before his passing. The 10-song collection takes stock of Campbell and Williams' journey through the years and turns it into a series of deep-rooted Americana songs that honor an enduring love meant to go the distance.Although they made their marks separately - Campbell as an indispensable multi-instrumentalist with Bob Dylan, kd lang, Sheryl Crow, Keith Richards, Emmylou Harris and others, and Williams as a stage actor in productions like Keep On the Sunny Side where she portrayed Sara Carter and Always… Patsy Cline - their performing partnership was molded while recording and touring with Levon Helm, iconic drummer and voice of The Band. Since the pair's 2015 debut, they've toured the world with the likes of Jackson Browne, Phil Lesh & Friends, John Prine and Little Feat. In 2020 Campbell and Williams were profiled in the ten-part documentary series titled It Was the Music on Amazon Prime which gave viewers an intimate view of the realities of pursuing careers - and a lasting marriage - as professional musicians.Throughout 2024, Larry Campbell and Teresa Williams will perform across North America, making stops in New York, Woodstock, Boston, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta and more. Larry & Teresa will also be joining forces with musical friends old and new to present their inaugural July Jam at Arrowood Farms in Accord, NY - a one-day festival and not-to-be-missed celebration of some of the best performers in Americana music in a picture-perfect Hudson Valley setting. Please find all upcoming tour dates below and on their website here: https://www.larryandteresa.com/All This Time tracklist:1. Desert Island Dreams2. All This Time3. Ride With Me4. The Way You Make Me Feel5. I Think About You6. That's All It Took7. A Little Better8. I Love You9. We Done Earned It10. Pretty and The FairLarry Campbell and Teresa Williams 2024 tour dates:3/17 - Northampton, MA - Academy of Music Theatre4/11 - Marlboro, NY - The Falcon4/16 - Boston, MA - City Winery4/17 - Fairfield, CT - Stage One4/18 - Ardmore, PA - Ardmore Music Hall4/20 - Vienna, VA - Jammin' Java4/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall4/23 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's4/24 - Detroit, MI - Magic Bag4/26 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music4/27 - Minneapolis, MN - Parkway Theater4/30 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads5/1 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway5/3 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic5/5 - Atlanta, GA - Eddie's Attic5/11 - Lexington, TN - Main & Monroe5/18 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre6/7 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena6/8 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Caffe Lena6/11 - New York, NY - City Winery6/13 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel6/14 - Blairstown, NJ - Roy's Hall6/16 - Amagansett, NY - The Stephen Talkhouse7/20 - Accord, NY - Arrowood Farms12/6 - Bearsville, NY - Bearsville Theater12/7 - Bearsville, NY - Bearsville Theater



