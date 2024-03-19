Macklemore Leads New Names Announced For Rock In Rio Lisbon 2024



Leading with American GRAMMY Award-winning rapper Macklemore, as well as R&B hitmaker Ne-Yo, rock n roll 5-piece Rival Sons and more, Europe's home for the iconic Rock In Rio show just keeps growing. Returning to one of the UK's most popular city break destinations, for a highly anticipated 20th anniversary year, Rock In Rio Lisbon 2024 is not to be missed.



With more than a few 'songs of the summer' under his belt,



Roberta Medina, Executive Vice President of Rock in Rio comments on the news, "Macklemore is an amazing addition to our line up and will offer a great show experience to everyone who is present. I'm looking forward to seeing the audience's reaction and I'm sure it will be a concert to remember!"



Hailing from Las Vegas, three-time GRAMMY winner



Roberta



Heading to the new City of Rock for a heavy opening day on 15th June is California band Rival Sons - a band that have already shared stages with historic Rock In Rio headliners like



Previously announced acts taking to the stage across two weekends in June between 15th, 16th and 22nd, 23rd, include Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat, Jonas Brothers, Scorpions,



A new City of Rock will open its doors in Parque Tejo Lisbon for the first time, where 80,000 attendees each day are promised an unparalleled experience, offering an eclectic lineup that spans genres and generations. In addition to the world-class music, expect a myriad of immersive attractions and interactive activities, ensuring an all-encompassing festival experience. Tickets are on-sale now at https://rockinriolisboa.pt/en/tickets - the perfect summer holiday trip from the UK, to be a part of cultural history in the heart of Lisbon.



Just Announced:

Macklemore, Ne-Yo, Rival Sons,



The Line Up So Far:

15th June: Scorpions, Evanescence, Extreme, Xutos & Pontapés with Orquestra Filarmónica Portuguesa, Europe, Hybrid Theory, Pluto, Rival Sons

16th June: Ed Sheeran, Calum Scott, Jão,

22nd June: Jonas Brothers, Macklemore, Ivete Sangalo, Carolina Deslandes, James, Filipe Karlsson, Kura

23rd June: Doja Cat,



Rock in Rio is the international brand responsible for the biggest music and entertainment event in the world. Created in 1985 in Rio de Janeiro, it is an important part of world music history. The event now has 22 editions, 130 days and more than 3,816 musical attractions. Over the years, more than 11.2 million people have passed through the Cities of Rock in Portugal, Brazil, Spain and the United States.



In Portugal, nine editions have been held to date and over the 44 days of the festival, more than 3 million people and more than 1,100 musical attractions have passed through Lisbon's Cidade do Rock. The festival has invested more than 225 million euros, generated more than 87,000 jobs (direct and indirect), allocated around 5.6 million euros to socio-environmental causes and promoted numerous actions, including the installation of photovoltaic panels in schools, a project to reforest burnt forest, equip hospitals and IPSS, build sensory rooms for young people, among others.



In 2024, the festival is back on June 15, 16, 22 and 23 for a special edition celebrating the 20th anniversary of Rock in Rio Lisboa, with great new features including a new location - in Parque Tejo Lisboa. The new City of Rock will feature a new stage, a new Route 85 and a new space celebrating 20 years of "For a Better World", as well as the well-known World Stage, Galp Stage, Rock Street, Super Bock

