Within Temptation In Ukraine To Shoot Music Video For 'A Fool's Parade'

VIP ticket packages are available to offer fans the chance an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For tickets, VIP-packages, and more information, visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On April 5, 2024, Within Temptation will release their brand-new song 'A Fool's Parade', which marks an impressive collaboration with the talented Ukrainian producer Alex Yarmak. 'A Fool's Parade' highlights Russia's pretense regarding the war, and condemns its lies, ongoing crimes and brutal intentions.The song, released as a harbinger of the much-anticipated 'Bleed Out 2024 Tour', is a powerful expression of Within Temptation's commitment to continue shedding light on the ongoing existential struggle that Ukraine is facing against Russia's cruel invasion.For the recording of the accompanying music video of 'A Fool's Parade', Sharon den Adel - the frontwoman of Within Temptation - is currently in Kyiv, Ukraine. The music video is being directed by renowned Ukrainian video director Indy Hait.With involvement in initiatives such as the Ukraine Aid OPS foundation, Within Temptation aims to keep drawing attention to Europe's much-needed support for Ukraine's defense.The huge arena tour of Europe in autumn 2024 starts in September with two shows in The Netherlands (which sold out within days) and will continue throughout Europe in some of the continent's biggest arenas. Tickets for all shows are selling fast.TOUR DATES:Sat, September 21 - Netherlands, Tilburg, 013Sun, September 22 - Netherlands, Groningen, De OosterpoortFri, October 4 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto ArenaSat, October 5 - Belgium, Antwerp, Lotto ArenaSun, October 6 - Germany, Cologne, PalladiumTue, October 8 - Norway, Oslo, SpektrumWed, October 9 - Sweden, Stockholm, AnnexetFri, October 11 - Finland, Helsinki, Ice HallMon, October 14 - Germany, Berlin, UFOTue, October 15 - Germany, Hamburg, SporthalleWed, October 16 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus AuenseeFri, October 18 - Hungary, Budapest, Barba NegraSat, October 19 - Germany, Munich, ZenithMon, October 21 - Austria, Vienna, GasometerWed, October 23 - Germany, Frankfurt, JahrhunderthalleThu, October 24 - Czech Republic, Prague, Sportovni Hala FortunaFri, October 25 - Poland, Łódź, Atlas ArenaSun, October 27 - Denmark, Copenhagen, Falkoner SalenFri, November 15 - UK, Cardiff, Utilita ArenaSat, November 16 - UK, London, Wembley ArenaMon, November 18 - UK, Nottingham, Motorpoint ArenaTue, November 19 - UK, Leeds, First Direct ArenaThu, November 21 - France, Paris, Adidas ArenaSat, November 23 - Spain, Barcelona, Palau Sant JordiSun, November 24 - Spain, Madrid, Palacio VistalegreTue, November 26 - Portugal, Lisbon, Altice Arena - Sala TejoThu, November 28 - France, Toulouse, ZenithFri, November 29 - France, Grenoble, SummumSun, December 1 - Italy, Milan, AlcatrazMon, December 2 - Switzerland, Zurich, The HallTue, December 3 - Germany, Stuttgart, Porsche-ArenaThu, December 5 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg, RockhalFri, December 6 - Netherlands, Amsterdam, Ziggo DomeVIP ticket packages are available to offer fans the chance an unforgettable experience, including meet-and-greets and exclusive merchandise. For tickets, VIP-packages, and more information, visit Within Temptation's official website at www.within-temptation.com.



