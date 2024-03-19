J Balvin Sets 'Que Bueno Volver A Verte/Good To See You Tour'





In July 2023, Balvin's Melbourne and Sydney headline shows sold out in under 10 minutes; now, the illustrious global sensation returns to our shores bigger and bolder than ever. Joining the 'Mi gente' and 'I Like It' star as very special guest at all shows and to kick off the party will be GRAMMY-nominated electro duo SOFI TUKKER.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday 27 March (1pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/jbalvin. Get early access to tickets via the official Artist (J Balvin & SOFI TUKKER) and Frontier Members presales - which start Monday 25 March (2pm local time)… see Frontier website for more info.



Balvin is set to commence his eagerly anticipated world tour in April, starting with arena shows across 20 European cities. Before that he will return to light up the mainstage at desert's biggest music festival, Coachella, after his groundbreaking 2019 performance was lauded by industry authority Billboard as "the most high-profile set from a reggaeton artist in the festival's history".



Renowned for his phenomenal, high-energy shows, Balvin conquered Splendour In The Grass in 2023 with arguably the best set of the festival. He made history in 2019 as the very first Latin headliner in Lollapalooza's 28-year history, while his list of studio collaborators includes some of the biggest names around: Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled, Skrillex, Pharrell, and more.



Amigos 4 ever, make no mistake… this will be the biggest party of the year! Set your alarms and don't miss the incredible J Balvin, with very special guest SOFI TUKKER, live on stage this September!





He has steadfastly broken cultural barriers and become one of the Top 10 most globally streamed artists, developing legions of fans worldwide. With passions spanning across music, fashion, art and mental health, Balvin continues to lead the charge for representation across industries.

Furthering his initiative for mental health awareness and the importance of mental health resources, the global icon recently launched OYE, a bilingual, mental health, and creative wellness app in both Spanish and English. With his finger on the pulse of the worlds of entertainment, fashion, digital culture and beyond, Balvin has time and again proven to be an unstoppable force and inspiration to emerging artists, entrepreneurs and the Latin community.



SOFI TUKKER have a global reputation as the most vibrant, positive and community-driven dance music group out there.

Fast forward a few years and the duo are no stranger to accolades, having earned Platinum & Gold record sales on five continents, #1 records on multiple radio formats, and over a billion streams.



J BALVIN + special guest SOFI TUKKER:

QUE BUENO VOLVER A VERTE TOUR (IT'S GOOD TO SEE YOU TOUR)



SEPTEMBER 2024

Presented by MG LIVE & Frontier Touring



FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jbalvin

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 25 March (2pm local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted



TELSTRA PLUS (AU) MEMBERS PRESALE

via telstra.com.music

Runs 48 hours from:

or until presale allocation exhausted



TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 27 March (1pm local time)



ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES



Sunday 1 September

Spark

ticketmaster.co.nz



Wednesday 4 September

Rod Laver

ticketek.com.au



Friday 6 September

Qudos Bank

ticketek.com.au



Saturday 7 September

Brisbane Entertainment Centre | Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com.au



Tuesday 10 September

